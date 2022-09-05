(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

* [[Dalton Moyo]] of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) with 12 votes, * [[Dalton Moyo]] of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) with 12 votes,

* [[Lingiwe Nyoni]] of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) with 7 votes. * [[Lingiwe Nyoni]] of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) with 7 votes.

− Ward 14: +

+ Ward 14: <br/>

+ * [[Experience Dube]] of Zanu PF with 459 votes,

+ * [[Ephraim Moyo]] of CCC, with 332 votes,

+ * [[Moyo]] of Zapu with 18 votes.

Ward 16: Ward 16:

Line 36: Line 40:

* [[Hitman Ncube]] of ZAPU with 34 votes. * [[Hitman Ncube]] of ZAPU with 34 votes.

