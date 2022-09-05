Pindula

* [[Experience Dube]] of Zanu PF with 459 votes,  
 
* [[Ephraim Moyo]] of CCC, with 332 votes,
 
* [[Moyo]] of Zapu with 18 votes.
* [[Linos Moyo]] of Zapu with 18 votes.
  
 
Ward 16:
 
Ward 16:
* [[Jane Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 113 votes,  
 
* [[Hitman Ncube]] of ZAPU with 34 votes.
 
The by-elections were proclaimed after the resignation of Zanu-PF councillors, [[Tonny Mlotshwa]] and [[Ntungamili Dube]], and the death of [[Delani Mabhena]].
  
 
<ref name=" CCC beats Zanu-PF in Matebeleland South "> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-223075.html  CCC beats Zanu-PF in Matebeleland South], Bulawayo 24, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022''</ref>
 
Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:

Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:

In 3 September 2022 by-elections (Local Government) in Bulilima Mangwe, returned:
Ward 1:

Ward 14:

Ward 16:

The by-elections were proclaimed after the resignation of Zanu-PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube, and the death of Delani Mabhena.

