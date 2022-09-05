<ref name=" CCC beats Zanu-PF in Matebeleland South "> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-223075.html CCC beats Zanu-PF in Matebeleland South], Bulawayo 24, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022''</ref>

The by-elections were proclaimed after the resignation of Zanu-PF councillors, [[Tonny Mlotshwa]] and [[Ntungamili Dube]], and the death of [[Delani Mabhena]].

* [[Moyo]] of Zapu with 18 votes.

Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Richard Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,

Shortie Ncube of ZUM with 2 172 votes.

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Simon Khaya-Moyo of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,

Michael Ndawana of ZUM with 1 502 votes.

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:

Moses Mzila Ndlovu of MDC with 11 767 votes,

Richard Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 8 679 votes,

Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:

In 3 September 2022 by-elections (Local Government) in Bulilima Mangwe, returned:

Ward 1:

Ephraim Moyo of CCC with 385 votes,

Kossam Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 315 votes,

Dalton Moyo of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) with 12 votes,

Lingiwe Nyoni of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) with 7 votes.

Ward 14:



Experience Dube of Zanu PF with 459 votes,

Ephraim Moyo of CCC, with 332 votes,

Linos Moyo of Zapu with 18 votes.

Ward 16:

Makhadi Moyo of (CCC) with 131 votes,

Jane Moyo of Zanu PF with 113 votes,

Hitman Ncube of ZAPU with 34 votes.

The by-elections were proclaimed after the resignation of Zanu-PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube, and the death of Delani Mabhena.

