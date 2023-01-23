In '''3 September 2022''' by-elections (Local Government) in '''Bulilima Mangwe''', returned: <br/>

In '''3 September 2022''' by-elections (Local Government) in '''Bulilima Mangwe''', returned: <br/>

* [[Artwell Ndlovu]] of ZAPU with 293 votes or 2.81 percent,.

* [[Moses Ndlovu]] of MDC with 1 645 votes or 15.75 percent,

* [[Ready Ndlovu]] of MDC-T with 3 784 votes or 36.23 percent,

* [[Lungisani Nleya]] of Zanu PF with 4 722 votes or 45.21 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Bulilima West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Pilate Ndebele]] of MDC 1 004 votes or 8.32 percent,.

* [[Norman Mpofu]] of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,

* [[Mathias S. Ndlovu]] of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Bulilima East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

The '''2013''' election results for six of the 210 constituencies: [[Buhera]] South, '''Bulilima''' West, [[Chiredzi]] North, [[Masvingo]] West, [[Mwenezi]] West, and [[Zvimba]] North, were never released by the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]].

The '''2013''' election results for six of the 210 constituencies: [[Buhera]] South, '''Bulilima''' West, [[Chiredzi]] North, [[Masvingo]] West, [[Mwenezi]] West, and [[Zvimba]] North, were never released by the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]].

Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Richard Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,

Shortie Ncube of ZUM with 2 172 votes.

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Simon Khaya-Moyo of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,

Michael Ndawana of ZUM with 1 502 votes.

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:

Moses Mzila Ndlovu of MDC with 11 767 votes,

Richard Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 8 679 votes,

Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:

The 2013 election results for six of the 210 constituencies: Buhera South, Bulilima West, Chiredzi North, Masvingo West, Mwenezi West, and Zvimba North, were never released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima East returned to Parliament:

Mathias S. Ndlovu of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,

Norman Mpofu of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,

Solani Moyo, Independent, 1 443 votes or 11.96 percent

Pilate Ndebele of MDC 1 004 votes or 8.32 percent,.

Total 12 068 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima West returned to Parliament:

Lungisani Nleya of Zanu PF with 4 722 votes or 45.21 percent,

Ready Ndlovu of MDC-T with 3 784 votes or 36.23 percent,

Moses Ndlovu of MDC with 1 645 votes or 15.75 percent,

Artwell Ndlovu of ZAPU with 293 votes or 2.81 percent,.

Total 10 444 votes

In 3 September 2022 by-elections (Local Government) in Bulilima Mangwe, returned:

Ward 1:

Ephraim Moyo of CCC with 385 votes,

Kossam Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 315 votes,

Dalton Moyo of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) with 12 votes,

Lingiwe Nyoni of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) with 7 votes.

Ward 14:



Experience Dube of Zanu PF with 459 votes,

Ephraim Moyo of CCC, with 332 votes,

Linos Moyo of Zapu with 18 votes.

Ward 16:

Makhadi Moyo of (CCC) with 131 votes,

Jane Moyo of Zanu PF with 113 votes,

Hitman Ncube of ZAPU with 34 votes.

The by-elections were proclaimed after the resignation of Zanu-PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube, and the death of Delani Mabhena.

[1] [2] [3]