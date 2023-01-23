Difference between revisions of "Bulilimamangwe"
Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.
Government / Infrastructure
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:
- Richard Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,
- Shortie Ncube of ZUM with 2 172 votes.
Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %
Bulilimamangwe South returned:
- Simon Khaya-Moyo of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,
- Michael Ndawana of ZUM with 1 502 votes.
Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:
- Moses Mzila Ndlovu of MDC with 11 767 votes,
- Richard Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 8 679 votes,
Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:
- Edward Tshotsha Moyo Mkhosi of MDC with 11 761 votes,
- Simon Khaya Moyo of Zanu-PF with 5 617 votes,
- Callistus Dube of ZAPU with 556 votes,
- Cosmos Ncube of LPZ with 253 votes,
- Pharaoh Hezekiya Tusi of UP with 233 votes.
The 2013 election results for six of the 210 constituencies: Buhera South, Bulilima West, Chiredzi North, Masvingo West, Mwenezi West, and Zvimba North, were never released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima East returned to Parliament:
- Mathias S. Ndlovu of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,
- Norman Mpofu of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,
- Solani Moyo, Independent, 1 443 votes or 11.96 percent
- Pilate Ndebele of MDC 1 004 votes or 8.32 percent,.
Total 12 068 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima West returned to Parliament:
- Lungisani Nleya of Zanu PF with 4 722 votes or 45.21 percent,
- Ready Ndlovu of MDC-T with 3 784 votes or 36.23 percent,
- Moses Ndlovu of MDC with 1 645 votes or 15.75 percent,
- Artwell Ndlovu of ZAPU with 293 votes or 2.81 percent,.
Total 10 444 votes
In 3 September 2022 by-elections (Local Government) in Bulilima Mangwe, returned:
Ward 1:
- Ephraim Moyo of CCC with 385 votes,
- Kossam Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 315 votes,
- Dalton Moyo of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) with 12 votes,
- Lingiwe Nyoni of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) with 7 votes.
Ward 14:
- Experience Dube of Zanu PF with 459 votes,
- Ephraim Moyo of CCC, with 332 votes,
- Linos Moyo of Zapu with 18 votes.
Ward 16:
- Makhadi Moyo of (CCC) with 131 votes,
- Jane Moyo of Zanu PF with 113 votes,
- Hitman Ncube of ZAPU with 34 votes.
The by-elections were proclaimed after the resignation of Zanu-PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube, and the death of Delani Mabhena.
- ↑ CCC beats Zanu-PF in Matebeleland South, Bulawayo 24, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022
- ↑ [Link_Here Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change Wins 2 Out of 3 Contested Seats in Bulilima Council By-elections], VOA Zimbabwe, Published: 4 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022
- ↑ Newly elected councillor to hit the ground running, Cite, Published: 5 September 2022, Retrieved: 5 September 2022