'''Bulilimamangwe''' is in [[Matabeleland South]].  
'''Bulilimamangwe''' is a consttituency of [[parliament]] in [[Matabeleland South]]. <br/>
  
==Government / Infrastructure==
It has also been [[Bulalima/Mangwe]], or '''Bulilima''' or '''Mangwe'''.
==Government==
 
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Bulilimamangwe North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Bulilimamangwe North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Richard Ndlovu]] of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,
 
* [[Richard Ndlovu]] of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,
Bulilimamangwe is a consttituency of parliament in Matabeleland South.

It has also been Bulalima/Mangwe, or Bulilima or Mangwe.

Government

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:

Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:

The 2013 election results for six of the 210 constituencies: Buhera South, Bulilima West, Chiredzi North, Masvingo West, Mwenezi West, and Zvimba North, were never released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima East returned to Parliament:

Total 12 068 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima West returned to Parliament:

Total 10 444 votes

In 3 September 2022 by-elections (Local Government) in Bulilima Mangwe, returned:
Ward 1:

Ward 14:

Ward 16:

The by-elections were proclaimed after the resignation of Zanu-PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube, and the death of Delani Mabhena.

