Difference between revisions of "Bulisa Mbano"

In April 2019, Bulisa Mbano was admitted into partnership with Grant Thornton.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

BA – Bachelor of Business Adminstration (Accounting) – Solusi University

Chartered Accountant – (CAZ)

Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)

Registered Public Auditor (RPA)

Registered Insolvency Practitioner and Estate Administrator

Member of INSOI International

CPD committee member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe



Service / Career

2008: Joined Grant Thornton





Events

Further Reading

[1]