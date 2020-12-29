Difference between revisions of "Bulisa Mbano"
In April 2019, Bulisa Mbano was admitted into partnership with Grant Thornton.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
BA – Bachelor of Business Adminstration (Accounting) – Solusi University
Chartered Accountant – (CAZ)
Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)
Registered Public Auditor (RPA)
Registered Insolvency Practitioner and Estate Administrator
Member of INSOI International
CPD committee member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe
Service / Career
2008: Joined Grant Thornton
- ↑ [Newspaper "Celebrating Inspired Leadership and Instinctive Growth (Advertisement)"], Financial Gazette, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 28 December 2020