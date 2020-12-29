Difference between revisions of "Bulisa Mbano"

Pindula

In April 2019, Bulisa Mbano was admitted into partnership with Grant Thornton.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

BA – Bachelor of Business Adminstration (Accounting) – Solusi University
Chartered Accountant – (CAZ)
Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)
Registered Public Auditor (RPA)
Registered Insolvency Practitioner and Estate Administrator
Member of INSOI International
CPD committee member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe

Service / Career

2008: Joined Grant Thornton


Events

