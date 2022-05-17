Difference between revisions of "Busisa Moyo"
Latest revision as of 07:07, 17 May 2022
|Busisa Moyo
|Born
|Plumtree
|Spouse(s)
|Sandi Moyo
|Children
|4
|Parents
Busisa Moyois a Zimbabwean business leader, industrialist and entrepreneur based in Zimbabwe. He is the Chairman of the Oil Expressers Association of Zimbabwe (OEAZ), the former President of Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI). He currently Chairs the following institutions in public sector; Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).
In Private Sector he is currently the Chairman of Bitumen World (Private) Limited a civil engineering and construction concern, having previously served on boards in Financial Services including Barclays Bank. He is a member of Presidential Advisory Council advising President Emmerson Mnangagwa on business and economic matters.
Moyo is currently the Chief Executive Officer of United Refineries Limited one of the largest integrated edible oil, soap and stockfeed manufacturing companies in Zimbabwe. He has worked in agri-processing industry for more than 20 years covering management accounting, finance, operations, business leadership, strategy management, mergers and acquisitions and operationally oilseed proceesing, flour milling and high-scale plant bakeries.
Background
He was born in Plumtree but lived most of his life in Bulawayo. Busisa Moyo was born to Anderson Moyo and Ethel Dube Malikongwa who were both teachers. Moyo is a Christian and once served as a pastor at Word of Life International Ministries.[1]
Education
Moyo holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree and completed his articles with Deloitte and Touche in 1999. He holds a Global Executive MBA from IESE Business School (Spain) and has also attended executive education on mergers and acquisitions at the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business (Chicago - USA). He is an alumnus of the International Visitors Leadership Programme conducted by the U.S. Department of State. He is an associate member of the Institute of Directors, Zimbabwe.
Age
Busisa Moyo was born on 19 January.[2]
Career
From January 1999 to February 2005 Moyo was the Senior Manager-Investments & Monitoring ar TA Holdings Limited. In 2008, Moyo was chairman of Moyo Africa Financial Advisory Limited, which he left in September 2011.
He was appointed board chair of the ZIDA by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) was created as the pillar that will anchor economic revival and raise the country’s global business competitiveness.
Moyo was the President of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries from June 2015 to May 2017.
In March 2020, Busisa Moyo was appointed Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Board Chairperson by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[3]
Personal Life
Moyo is married to Sandi.[4]
References
- ↑ Nqobile Tshili, Busisa Moyo: Voice of reason on industrial matters in Zimbabwe, The Chronicle, Published: February 6, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2022
- ↑ ZITF Company, Twitter, Published: January 19, 2022, Retrieved: January 19, 2022
- ↑ [1], The Chronicle, Published: 21 March, 2020, Accessed: 24 March, 2020
- ↑ TENDAI BHEBE, I perform best under pressure: Busisa Moyo, Business Times, Published: November 4, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2022