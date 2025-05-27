Moyo was criticised by many, who noted that Chivayo has been implicated in many corruption scandals in Zimbabwe and South Africa. Moyo joined a long [[List of Zimbabwean Celebrities given Cars by Wicknell Chivayo|list of Zimbabwean celebrities]] and others who accepted car gifts from Wicknell Chivayo. There are however some Zimbabweans, amoung them [[Thomas Mapfumo]], who rejected the gifts citing the questionable source of Chivayo's wealth.

In May 2025, Moyo accepted a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXRs gift from [[Wicknell Chivayo]] as gratitude for being chairman of the [[ZITF]] and organising the 2025 edition of the trade show. Moyo was gifted alongside ZITF CEO, [[Dr Nicholas Ndebele]], who also got the same car. The car was estimated to be worth US $200,000.

He was appointed board chair of the ZIDA by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) was created as the pillar that will anchor economic revival and raise the country’s global business competitiveness.

From January 1999 to February 2005 Moyo was the Senior Manager-Investments & Monitoring at [[TA Holdings]] Limited. In 2008, Moyo was chairman of Moyo Africa Financial Advisory Limited, which he left in September 2011.

Moyo holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree and completed his articles with Deloitte and Touche in 1999. He holds a Global Executive MBA from IESE Business School (Spain) and has also attended executive education on mergers and acquisitions at the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business (Chicago - USA). He is an alumnus of the International Visitors Leadership Programme conducted by the U.S. Department of State. He is an associate member of the [[Institute of Directors]], Zimbabwe.

He was born in [[Plumtree]] but lived most of his life in [[Bulawayo]]. Busisa Moyo was born to Anderson Moyo and Ethel Dube Malikongwa who were both teachers. Moyo is a Christian and once served as a pastor at Word of Life International Ministries.<ref name="TC">Nqobile Tshili, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/busisa-moyo-voice-of-reason-on-industrial-matters-in-zimbabwe/ Busisa Moyo: Voice of reason on industrial matters in Zimbabwe], ''The Chronicle'', Published: February 6, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2022</ref>

Busisa Moyois a Zimbabwean business leader, industrialist and entrepreneur based in Zimbabwe. He is the Chairman of the Oil Expressers Association of Zimbabwe (OEAZ), the former President of Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI). He currently Chairs the following institutions in public sector; Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

In Private Sector he is currently the Chairman of Bitumen World (Private) Limited a civil engineering and construction concern, having previously served on boards in Financial Services including Barclays Bank. He is a member of Presidential Advisory Council advising President Emmerson Mnangagwa on business and economic matters.

Moyo is currently the Chief Executive Officer of United Refineries Limited one of the largest integrated edible oil, soap and stockfeed manufacturing companies in Zimbabwe. He has worked in agri-processing industry for more than 20 years covering management accounting, finance, operations, business leadership, strategy management, mergers and acquisitions and operationally oilseed proceesing, flour milling and high-scale plant bakeries.

Background

Education

Career

Moyo was the President of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries from June 2015 to May 2017.

In March 2020, Busisa Moyo was appointed Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Board Chairperson by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[2]

Controversy

Personal Life

Moyo is married to Sandi.[3]

Age

Busisa Moyo was born on 19 January.[4]