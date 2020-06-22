Difference between revisions of "Busisa Moyo"

He was appointed board chair of the [[Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency]] (ZIDA) by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]. Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) was created as the pillar that will anchor economic revival and raise the country’s global business competitiveness .

Busisa Moyo is a Zimbabwean business executive and the current Chief Executive Officer of United Refineries Ltd. He is most known for his engagement with the public on social media platforms as well as being a member of the Presidential Advisory Council of Emmerson Mnangagwa. The council was appointed in January 2019 following a violent crackdown by the government that resulted in the death of about 18 people, after nationwide protests.

He is board member at First Capital Bank (previously Barclays Bank).

Moyo was the President of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries from June 2015 to May 2017.

Career

From January 1999 to February 2005 Moyo was the Senior Manager-Investments & Monitoring ar TA Holdings Limited. In 2008, Moyo was chairman of Moyo Africa Financial Advisory Limited, which he left in September 2011.

He was appointed board chair of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) was created as the pillar that will anchor economic revival and raise the country’s global business competitiveness.

Moyo was recently appointed Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Board Chairperson.[1]

Education

He attended IESE Business School (Spain) and the University of South Africa (UNISA).

