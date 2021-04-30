Difference between revisions of "Buthle MaMathe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Queen '''Buthle MaMathe kaBhekuzulu''' is the second wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The two married in 1974 and had eight children together. ==Background...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:42, 30 April 2021
Queen Buthle MaMathe kaBhekuzulu is the second wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The two married in 1974 and had eight children together.
Background
She is the mother of Princess Zulu who made headlines in 2002 when she married Chief Mfundo Mtirara of the abaThembu royal household. Chief Mtirara is said to have paid the King 150 head of cattle for his daughter’s hand in marriage.[1]
- ↑ The wives of a Zulu king, eNCA, Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021