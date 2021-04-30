Difference between revisions of "Buthle MaMathe"

Queen Buthle MaMathe kaBhekuzulu is the second wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The two married in 1974 and had eight children together.

Background

She is the mother of Princess Zulu who made headlines in 2002 when she married Chief Mfundo Mtirara of the abaThembu royal household. Chief Mtirara is said to have paid the King 150 head of cattle for his daughter’s hand in marriage.[1]