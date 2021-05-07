In April 1996, Queen '''Buhle MaMathe Zulu''' and her daughter, Princess [[Sibusile Zulu]] were attacked by a gang of men armed with clubs, knives and guns. The men were believed to be members of [[Mangosuthu Buthelezi]]'s [[Inkatha Freedom Party]].

Queen Buhle MaMathe underwent surgery for head injuries suffered in the attack whilst her daughter, Princess Sibusile Zulu, sustained head injuries and a gunshot wound to the leg.

