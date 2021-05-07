|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
==1996 Attack== |
|−
|
|−
In April 1996, Queen '''Buhle MaMathe Zulu''' and her daughter, Princess [[Sibusile Zulu]] were attacked by a gang of men armed with clubs, knives and guns. The men were believed to be members of [[Mangosuthu Buthelezi]]'s [[Inkatha Freedom Party]]. |
|−
|
|−
Queen Buhle MaMathe underwent surgery for head injuries suffered in the attack whilst her daughter, Princess Sibusile Zulu, sustained head injuries and a gunshot wound to the leg. |
|−
|
|−
Princess Nonhlanhla Zulu who disappeared during the gang attack on the royal residence was found dead on the grounds of a workers' dormitory controlled by the Inkatha Freedom Party. At the time, King Goodwill Zwelithini had broken with Inkatha leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in 1994 resulting in tension between the Zulu royal family and Inkatha escalating.<ref name="WP">[https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1996/04/28/body-of-murdered-zulu-princess-found/ec0bacfa-6fa6-4919-9f0b-23a1ece22d7f/ BODY OF MURDERED ZULU PRINCESS FOUND], ''Washington Post'', Published: April 28, 1996, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref> |
|−
|
|
==References==
|
==References==
|
<references/>
|
<references/>