''' Butholezwe Ncube ''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for DStv premiership club Amazulu Football Club. Ncube can play either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder.

Butholezwe Ncube is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for DStv premiership club Amazulu Football Club. Ncube can play either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder.

Butholezwe Ncube is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for DStv premiership club Amazulu Football Club. Ncube can play either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder.

Background

Ncube was born on 24 April 1992.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Awards

Ncube was awarded the Usuthu Spirit Award by Amazulu F.C on 02 August 2022. He received the award during the club’s awards ceremony for the 2021/22 season held at Umhlanga in Durban. It was in recognition of his loyalty and devotion to the club during the previous season.[1]