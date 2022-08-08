'''Butholezwe Ncube''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for DStv premiership club Amazulu Football Club. Ncube can play either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder.

| birth_date = {{birth date |1992|04|24}}

Background

Ncube was born on 24 April 1992.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Ncube joined Amazulu from the now-defunct Tsholotsho Football Club in 2016[1] when they were still in the second tier, the South African First Division.[2]

In September 2018, Ncube signed a contract extension to keep him at Amazulu until 2022. He survived a massive clearout that was embarked by the club in June 2022.

Clubs Played For

Amazulu (2016-) Tsholotsho Pirates (2015-16)

National Team Caps

Ncube has represented Zimbabwe on several teams including in the Warriors' 0-2 loss to Zambia in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on 29 March 2021.[3]

He, however, failed to make the squad for the 2021 AFCON finals that were held in Cameroon in January and February 2022.[4]

Awards

Ncube was awarded the Usuthu Spirit Award by Amazulu F.C on 02 August 2022. He received the award during the club’s awards ceremony for the 2021/22 season held at Umhlanga in Durban. It was in recognition of his loyalty and devotion to the club during the previous season.[5]