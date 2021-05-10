Butler Masango was a Zimbabwean former footballer and a scout for South African club Kaizer Chiefs. Masango died in May 2021 died aged 47.

Background

Wife

Nyarai Pemba

Children

With his wife Nyarai Pemba, Masango had a daughter named Gladys. He also had two other children from his previous marriage named Chido and Tino.[1]

Career

As a football player, Masango featured for the Zimbabwe Under-23 team that reached the final of the 1995 All-Africa Games held here in Harare but eventually lost to Egypt.

He also played for CAPS United, Blackpool and Rufaro Rovers in the Zimbabwe Premier League in the 1990s where he played with the likes of Timothy Chirozvani, Kifton Kadirira, Pardon Chivasa, Alex “Chola” Chasweka, Owen Nhunhama, Vusi Laher, Alois Bunjira, Stewart Murisa, Cain and Abel Muteji, Gift Muzadzi and Cosmas Kabote.

He retired in the early 2000s. After his retirement, he set up a football academy in Johannesburg, South Africa. Masango was also the manager of several players, including Warriors midfielder Thabani Kamusoko, whom he helped to get a contract with Zambian football side ZESCO United in 2019. He was also a scout for South African Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs and was close to the club’s founder and owner Kaizer Motaung.[1]

Death

Masango died in May 2021 died aged 47. He died in Johannesburg, South Africa, just after midnight on 10 May 2021. Masango had a heart problem that saw him being briefly hospitalised in Johannesburg at the beginning of 2021.[1]