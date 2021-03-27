Difference between revisions of "Butler Nhepure"

|
'''Butler Nhepure''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] media personality known for being an anchor on [[ZBC]] TV main news bulletin. |
==Career== |
Butler Nhepure works for [[Childline Zimbabwe]] as a spokesperson.<ref name="N">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/02/childline-targets-online-child-abusers/ Childline targets online child abusers], ''NewsDay'', Published: February 8, 2020, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref> |
==Awards== |
In 2019, Nhepure was the first runnerup in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) media competition, radio category competition. Nhepure was awarded USD1,000 for an entry titled: SADC food deficit- A cry to the sky, which highlights the growing concern of food deficit in the Sadc Region.<ref name="F">[https://www.faceofmalawi.com/2019/08/19/former-zbs-journalist-mallick-mnela-wins-sadc-media-award/ Former ZBS Journalist Mallick Mnela wins SADC Media Award], ''Face of Malawi'', Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: March 24, 2021</ref> |
==References==
<references/>
<references/>