Buttler Nhepure is a Zimbabwean media personality known for being an anchor on ZBC TV main news bulletin.
Career
Buttler Nhepure works for Childline Zimbabwe as a spokesperson.[1]
Awards
In 2019, Nhepure was the first runner-up in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) media competition, radio category competition. Nhepure was awarded USD1,000 for an entry titled: SADC food deficit- A cry to the sky, which highlights the growing concern of food deficit in the Sadc Region.[2]
References
- ↑ Childline targets online child abusers, NewsDay, Published: February 8, 2020, Retrieved: March 24, 2021
- ↑ Former ZBS Journalist Mallick Mnela wins SADC Media Award, Face of Malawi, Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: March 24, 2021