Buttler Nhepure is a Zimbabwean media personality known for being an anchor on ZBC TV main news bulletin.

Career

Buttler Nhepure works for Childline Zimbabwe as a spokesperson.[1]

Awards

In 2019, Nhepure was the first runner-up in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) media competition, radio category competition. Nhepure was awarded USD1,000 for an entry titled: SADC food deficit- A cry to the sky, which highlights the growing concern of food deficit in the Sadc Region.[2]