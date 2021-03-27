It is alleged that on approaching Enterprise Road, Nhepure started reversing his vehicle and hit Gumbo on his right hip and he fell down. Nhepure did not stop after the accident, it is alleged. The prosecutor alleged that Nhepure was negligent in failing to keep a proper lookout, to stop or act reasonably when collision seemed imminent and to sound his horn.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/zbc-journalist-in-hit-and-run-accident/ ZBC journalist in hit-and-run accident], ''The Herald'', Published: February 23, 2017, Retrieved: March 27, 2021</ref>

In February 2017, Buttler Nhepure appeared in court over a hit-and-run accident along Hurworth Road, [[Highlands]] in [[Harare]].

Buttler Nhepure is a Zimbabwean media personality known for being an anchor on ZBC TV main news bulletin.

Career

Buttler Nhepure works for Childline Zimbabwe as a spokesperson.[1]

Hit and Run Accident

In February 2017, Buttler Nhepure appeared in court over a hit-and-run accident along Hurworth Road, Highlands in Harare.

Nhepure allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving a Toyota Corolla, but did not stop.

The pedestrian, Gerald Gumbo, managed to capture the registration number of the vehicle and its colour.

Nhepure was identified through Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), leading to his arrest. He appeared before Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura facing charges of negligent driving and failing to stop after an accident and was remanded to March 9 2017 for trial. Nhepure is a holder of a valid class four driver’s licence.

The prosecutor alleged that on October 23, 2016, at around 6pm, Nhepure was driving along Hurworth Road due south, while Gumbo was walking along the same road due north.

It is alleged that on approaching Enterprise Road, Nhepure started reversing his vehicle and hit Gumbo on his right hip and he fell down. Nhepure did not stop after the accident, it is alleged. The prosecutor alleged that Nhepure was negligent in failing to keep a proper lookout, to stop or act reasonably when collision seemed imminent and to sound his horn.[2]

Awards

In 2019, Nhepure was the first runner-up in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) media competition, radio category competition. Nhepure was awarded USD1,000 for an entry titled: SADC food deficit- A cry to the sky, which highlights the growing concern of food deficit in the Sadc Region.[3]