Difference between revisions of "Byron Black"

Byron Black is one of the most celebrated Zimbabwean tennis players. He won a lot of titles in many tennis championships around the World.

Background

Byron was born in Harare on 6 October 1969. He grew up in a family which was heavily involved in tennis, his siblings Cara and Wayne have also over the years represented the country, their father was also a Wimbledon regular playing six times in the competition in the 1950s.[1] By the age of 13, Byron was already heavily involved in the sport and had at one point defeated an opponent five years his senior when he was just thirteen.[2] Byron attended Prince Edward High School after which he went to University of Southern California[2] Their father was a tennis enthusiast such that he constru<cted four grass tennis court at their home.

Career

His talent had earned him a scholarship to go to the University of South Carolina where he also managed to win several awards. In 1995 Black managed to reach the quarter final stage of the US Open and five years later in 2002 he reached the same round at Wimbledon. Black was also a doubles finalist in three other majors, the 94 and 2001 Australian Opens and 1996 Wimbledon. Together with his brother Wayne Black, thy formed the core of the Zimbabwe Davies Cup team.[2] Black is one of the few professional players to have played with a double-handed forehand.

Accolades and Achievements

All-America honors four times in doubles (University of South Carolina)

All-America honors three times in singles (University of South Carolina)

Ashe Sportsmanship Award in 1990

1994 French Open partnering Jonathan Stark

World number one (1994)