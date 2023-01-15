Difference between revisions of "Criminal Investigation Department (CID)"
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is a unit within the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) that is responsible for investigating and solving crimes within the country.
The CID is responsible for a wide range of criminal investigations, including but not limited to: murder, assault, fraud, and organized crime. The CID also works with other law enforcement agencies to combat crime and maintain law and order within Zimbabwe.