Difference between revisions of "Criminal Investigation Department (CID)"

The CID is responsible for a wide range of criminal investigations, including but not limited to: murder, assault, fraud, and organized crime. The CID also works with other law enforcement agencies to combat crime and maintain law and order within Zimbabwe.
Latest revision as of 14:53, 15 January 2023
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is a unit within the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) that is responsible for investigating and solving crimes within the country.
The CID is responsible for a wide range of criminal investigations, including but not limited to: murder, assault, fraud, and organized crime. The CID also works with other law enforcement agencies to combat crime and maintain law and order within Zimbabwe.
It is also responsible for maintaining criminal records and identifying suspects through fingerprint analysis and other forensic techniques.