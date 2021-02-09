COVAX

COVAX is the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level, announced on 18 December 2020 that it had arrangements in place to access nearly two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, on behalf of 190 participating economies.

Background

At an early stage during this Coronavirus pandemic, it quickly became apparent that to end this global crisis the world don’t just need COVID-19 vaccines, but also need to ensure that everyone in the world has access to them. This triggered global leaders to call for a solution that would accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as diagnostics and treatments, and guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to them for people in all countries. Today they have that solution – COVAX. The result of an extraordinary and unique global collaboration, with more than two-thirds of the world engaged – COVAX has the world’s largest and most diverse portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines, and as such represents the world’s best hope of bringing the acute phase of this pandemic to a swift end.[1]

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by CEPI, Gavi and WHO – working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, UNICEF, the World Bank, and others. It is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both higher-income and lower-income countries.

What is COVAX?

COVAX is one of three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which was launched in April 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission and France in response to this pandemic. Bringing together governments, global health organisations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, civil society and philanthropy, with the aim of providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines. The COVAX pillar is focussed on the latter. It is the only truly global solution to this pandemic because it is the only effort to ensure that people in all corners of the world will get access to COVID-19 vaccines once they are available, regardless of their wealth.

What COVAX offers

Doses for at least 20% of countries' populations

Diverse and actively managed portfolio of vaccines

Vaccines delivered as soon as they are available

End the acute phase of the pandemic

Rebuild economies[2]

Additional Deals

On 18 December 2020 COAX announced new deals that include the signing of an advance purchase agreement with AstraZeneca for 170 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford candidate, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of the Janssen candidate, which was being investigated as a single dose vaccine. These deals were in addition to existing agreements COVAX had with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 200 million doses – with options for up to 900 million doses more – of either the AstraZeneca/Oxford or Novavax candidates, as well as a statement of intent for 200 million doses of the Sanofi/GSK vaccine candidate.

In addition to this, COVAX also has – through R&D partnership agreements – first right of refusal in 2021 to access potentially more than one billion doses (based on current estimates from the manufacturing processes under development) that will be produced, subject to technical success and regulatory approval, by candidates in the COVAX R&D Portfolio.

COVAX R&D Portfolio

As part of the COVAX R&D portfolio, as of 18 December 2020 CEPI had invested in 10 vaccine candidates. 9 of these candidates were still in development, and 7 were in clinical trials.

AstraZeneca/ University of Oxford (Phase 3)

Clover Biopharmaceuticals, China (Phase 1)

CureVac, Germany (Phase 2B/3)

Inovio, USA (Phase 2)

Institut Pasteur/Merck/Themis, France/USA/Austria (Phase 1)

Moderna, USA (Phase 3)

Novavax, USA (Phase 3)

SK bioscience, South Korea (Preclinical)

University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong (Preclinical)

University of Queensland/ CSL, Australia (Phase 1, programme discontinued)

CEPI was also evaluating additional candidates for support, including ‘next generation’ vaccine candidates to provide additional options for the future.[3]









References