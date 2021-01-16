Scientist in a protective suit holds and compares two different Coronavirus of different color in his hands.

Viruses mutate all the time, so it’s no surprise that the Coronavirus which emerged in China at the end of 2019 has undergone significant mutations as the virus replicates and spreads. But a new strain that has emerged in South Africa is causing concern. Like a variant discovered in the U.K. in recent months, the one that in South Africa is proving to be far more transmissible.

Background

On 18 December 2020, South Africa announced the detection of the mutation that was rapidly spreading in three provinces, becoming the dominant strain in Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. South Africa named the variant “501Y.V2” because of the N501Y mutation they found in the spike protein that the virus uses to gain entry into cells within the body. This mutation, among others, was also found in the new strain that the U.K. identified in December (but estimated to have been in circulation since September) with both regarded as increasing the transmissibility of the virus, making it spread more efficiently.

With authorities in the U.K. and South Africa alerting the World Health Organization to the new mutations in December, the WHO noted that while both variants found in the U.K. and South Africa shared the N501Y mutation, they are different.

The variant in South Africa carries two other mutations in the spike protein (E484K and K417N, among others) which are not present in the U.K. strain, named “VOC-202012/01,” with VOC standing for “Variant of Concern.” Experts said the mutations could affect how vaccines against Covid work.[1]

Types of New COVID-19 Variants

Currently, two new variants of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are causing concern. They include:

A variant identified in the U.K. This COVID-19 variant has 23 mutations. Several of these mutations are in the spikelike S protein that the virus uses to attach itself to the surface of human cells. This variant is strongly associated with areas of the U.K. experiencing rising rates of infection with the COVID-19 virus. Data are limited, but early research suggests that this variant spreads more easily among people. The variant has been detected in many countries, including the U.S.

A variant identified in South Africa. This variant has multiple mutations in the S protein. Early research suggested that this variant is associated with higher amounts of virus in the body (viral load), which might make it easier for the variant to spread among people. The variant has been detected in a few other countries.[2]

Effects of new COVID-19 Variants in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s health system is at risk of being overwhelmed as a renewed surge in coronavirus infections has caused a shortage of beds and equipment at hospitals. "The strain on the hospitals comes from our limited bed capacity," Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights, Norman Matara said.

"A small increase in cases puts pressure," he said, citing that private hospitals are also overwhelmed with limited capacity, “with those facilities requiring bookings and upfront payments of $2,500 to $5,000.”

Authorities imposed a 30-day lockdown on 2 January 2021 and closed land borders as well as gyms, restaurants, churches and bars. They also limited the number of funeral gatherings to only 30 people.[3]









