Zimbabwe's health workers wear protective suits during a training exercise aimed at preparing workers to deal with any potential coronavirus cases at a hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo - RC2D0F9T97S9

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered Coronavirus. In Zimbabwe, the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed on Friday the 20th of March 2020. It was a Victoria Falls man who had traveled to the UK and back. A second case was confirmed soon after.[1]

The first Coronavirus death was registered on 23 March 2020, a prominent media personality called Zororo Makamba.[2]





COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths 9950 1192 8482 276

Stats last updated: 30 November 2020:2113HRS

Zimbabwe's Response to Coronavirus

24 November 2020

The government came with some measures for boarding schools after several schools recorded positive cases at schools.

The following are the measures taken by government:

reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels; conducting a detailed inspection of boarding facilities; targeted training of hostel matron, boarding masters as well as kitchen staff.

27 October 2020

The government of Zimbabwe has planned opening of border posts and this will be phased, beginning with Beitbridge, Plumtree, Victoria Falls, Chirundu, Nyamapanda and Forbes. The borders will open first to private passenger vehicles and pedestrian traffic as from 1st December 2020.

Border operating hours are being fixed between 0600 and 1800 hours until further assessment of the situation

1 October 2020

From 1 October, Zimbabwe is opening its international airports to tourists in addition to Zimbabwean nationals and valid residence permit holders.

Zimbabwe’s land borders remain closed for the time being. Only commercial traffic, diplomats and Zimbabwean residents may cross land borders.

To enter Zimbabwe you must possess a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than 48 hours before your journey.

If you do not have a negative test result, or if you exhibit COVID-19 like symptoms on arrival, you will be detained at a holding facility where you will be required to pay US$60.00 for a test. If your test is negative, you will be required to self-isolate for 14 days at home. If your test is positive, you will be required to enter isolation in a state facility for a period of 14 days.

22 September 2020

The government revised upwards the number of congregants allowed for church gatherings from 50 to 100 with churches required to continue to observe Covid-19 regulations.

15 September 2020

Cabinet approved the resumption of inter-city travel to facilitate the smooth movement of exam candidates, citizens & visitors.

Transporters who wish to ferry passengers for inter-city travel should register with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development to ensure that they strictly comply with Standard Operating Procedures for their sector which are compliant to the WHO guidelines and all COVID-19 regulations.

VID should also resume its services. All employees in the Tourism Sector should comply with the COVID-19 regulations as is done in all the other approved services. Only international travelers are required to provide a negative PCR COVID-19 certificate.

14 September 2020

The government gazetted SI 216 of 2020 which allows for consumption of alcohol on the following Liquor licensed premises between 0800 and 1630; Airport, Hotel, Houseboat, Restaurant and Members' Clubs

Operationalisation of resumption of the aviation sector, regulates tourism operations under the lockdown, and the special provisions for liquor licenses.

Government extended operating hours for the retail, wholesale and service businesses from the previous 0800hrs-1630hrs. Businesses can now operate from 0630hrs to 1830hrs

8 September 2020

The Government gave permission for liquor outlets to reopen but no alcohol will be consumed at the premises but people will consumes at the respective places of residence.

Government coming up with funding and modalities to reopen schools for exam classes on 28 September 2020 with a plan to have public exams written in December 2020.

23 August 2020

37 new cases recorded, 243 recoveries and 2 deaths

Cumulative cases now stand at 5 930; 903 active cases, 4 872 recoveries and 155 deaths

18 August 2020

70 new cases recorded, 257 recoveries and 6 deaths

Cumulative cases now stand at 5 378; 1 132 active cases, 4 105 recoveries and 141 deaths

Business hours have been extended to 1630hrs from 1500hrs

Curfew now starts from 2000hrs to 0600hrs from the initially set time of 1800hrs to 0600hrs

17 August 2020

47 new cases recorded, 1 756 recoveries and 3 deaths

Cumulative cases now stand at 5 308; 1 325 active cases, 3 848 recoveries and 135 deaths

12 August 2020

75 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded today, 76 new recoveries and 18 deaths (16 from Harare)

Total number of cases to date stands at 4 893; 3 151 active cases, 1 620 recoveries and 122 deaths

7 August 2020

The Covid-19 deaths have reached 102 now

1 August 2020

490 new cases reported today, 7 recoveries and 2 deaths

Total number of cases to date stands at 3 659; 2 579 active cases, 1 011 recoveries and 69 deaths

31 July 2020

77 new cases reported today, 80 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Total number of cases now stands at 3 169; 2 098 active cases, 1004 recoveries and 67 deaths.

30 July 2020

213 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded today, 37 recoveries and 12 deaths

Total number of cases now stands at 3 092; with 2 115 active cases, 924 recoveries and 53 deaths.

The late Minister of Lands Perrance Shiri who died yesterday was reported today that he had succumbed to COVID-19 and confirmation was by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

24 July 2020

172 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today, 4 recoveries and 4 deaths

The total number of cases now stand at 2 296; with 1 750 active cases, 514 recoveries and 32 deaths to date

21 July 2020

The President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed the nation following the increased number of COVID-19 cases. These were the measures announced with effect from 22 July 2020:

All non working section of Zimbabweans will be required to stay at home except for securing food, water and health services

All Zimbabweans are urged to observe WHO guidelines such as wearing of masks, hand washing/sanitising, social distancing

Businesses to operate from 8am to 3pm with exception of essential services

Security services to enhance a curfew from dusk to dawn from 6pm to 6am with exception of essential services

Businesses to observe WHO guidelines at their work places

Only registered SMEs to be allowed to operate and to comply with WHO guidelines

Food markets to remain open and operational with social distancing and wearing of masks

Intercity travel remain banned and registered public transport operators to make sure health guidelines are followed that is screening of passengers, disinfecting their vehicles, passengers wearing masks and sanitising the passengers

All forms of gatherings eg social, church and rallies remain banned

Security forces to strictly enforce lockdown regulations

17 July 2020

58 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. 13 recoveries were reported and 1 death

Total cases now stands at 1420; 958 active cases, 438 recoveries, and 24 deaths

16 July 2020

273 new cases reported today with 30 recoveries and 3 deaths

Total cases have reached 1362; 914 active cases, 425 recoveries and 23 deaths

14 July 2020

30 new cases reported today with 52 recoveries and 1 death

Total number of cases now stand at 1064; 649 active cases, 395 recoveries and 20 deaths

13 July 2020

49 new cases reported today with 15 recoveries and 1 death

Total number of cases rose to 1034; 672 active cases, 343 recoveries and 19 deaths

10 July 2020

16 new cases reported today, 14 new recoveries and 1 death

Total cases to date 942; 609 active cases, 320 recoveries and 13 deaths

9 July 2020

41 new cases recorded today, 100 recoveries and 3 new deaths

Total number of cases rose to 926 as of today; 608 active cases, 306 recoveries and 12 deaths to date

8 July 2020

98 new cases and 5 recoveries reported as of today; Total cases rose to 885; 670 active cases, 206 recoveries and 9 deaths to date.

Bulawayo recorded the highest number of 51 cases

30 June 2020

17 new cases reported today and 11 recoveries. Total cases now stand at 591; 421 active cases, 163 recoveries and 7 deaths

26 June 2020

10 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 today and 7 recoveries

25 June 2020

21 new cases recorded today and 5 recoveries

Total cases so far stand at 551, 417 active cases, 128 recoveries and 6 deaths

24 June 2020

5 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today

59 recoveries were reported today

Total cases now on 530, 401 active, 123 recoveries and 6 deaths

22 June 2020

23 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today

21 are returnees from SA and 2 are local cases.

19 June 2020

16 cases were recorded today of those who tested positive for COVID-19

18 June 2020

62 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. These include returnees from SA (24), USA (5), Zambia (4), Lesotho (4), Botswana (3, Namibia (2) and 20 local

Number of cases together rose to 463; 396 active cases, 63 recoveries and 4 deaths to date

17 June 2020

10 new cases tested postive for COVID-19 today and all are returnees from SA. 1 recovery was recorded today

16 June 2020

4 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 today and all are returnees from South Africa. The number of cases rose to 391, 325 active cases, 62 recoveries and 4 deaths

8 recoveries were reported today to take the number of recoveries to 62

15 June 2020

4 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 today and all are returnees from South Africa

14 June 2020

27 new cases reported today and all are returnees from South Africa.

13 June 2020

13 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 today to take the number of cases to 356 and 3 recoveries; 298 active cases, 54 recovered and 4 deaths.

12 are returnees from SA and 1 from UK

11 June 2020

12 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. These include 11 returnees from South Africa and 1 contact of a known case who are all isolated.

10 June 2020

6 positive cases for COVID-19 were reported today and all of them are returnees from South Africa

9 June 2020

27 new positive cases for COVID-19 reported today and all of them are returnees from South Africa.

8 June 2020

5 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today and they are all returnees from South Africa.

12 recoveries were recorded today

To date the total number of confirmed cases is 287; recovered 46, active cases 237 and 4 deaths.

5 June 2020

28 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The total number of confirmed cases is 265; recoveries 33, active cases 228 and 4 deaths

4 June 2020

15 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today and all are returnees from South Africa.

The total number of confirmed cases is 237; recoveries 31, active cases 202 and 4 deaths.

3 June 2020

16 new cases have been reported after testing and each province now has a case

1 June 2020

26 new cases were recorded today mainly from returnees to take the total number of cases to 204 and 171 being active cases, 29 recoveries and 4 deaths.

Border prisons at Beitbridge and Plumtree have been sealed off after 6 people - four inmates and two prison officers- tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests done to prevent the spread of the virus in prisons.

30 May 2020

14 more positive cases were reported today to take the total number of cases to 174 and that of active cases to 141 with 29 recoveries and 4 deaths.

29 May 2020

The Ministry of Health and Child Care reported 11 new positive cases of coronavirus with the majority of them being returnees, Botswana (2), SA (7) and 2 locals who are now in self isolation.

28 May 2020

16 new cases were recorded today and all imported cases from returnees in quarantine centres, Mozambique (9), SA (7) and UK (1).

27 May 2020

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health and Child Care reported a sudden spike in number of cases to 132 after recording 76 new cases today.

Most of the cases are for those in quarantine centres in Beitbridge, Masvingo and Harare, coming from South Africa and Botswana and 1 local case.

16 May 2020

Zimbabwe to continue in Level 2 of the lockdown for an indefinite period. The lockdown to be reviewed after every 2 weeks

Industries seeking to reopen must adhere to WHO guidelines

WHO guidelines of hand sanitisation, social distancing and wearing of masks to continue

Phased reopening of schools on the cards and exam classes to be prioritised

Public gatherings prohibition remain in place (political rallies, worship services)

Supermarkets to open from 0800-1630hrs, fast food outlets and restaurants to open only for takeaways and deliveries

Borders remain closed except for returning residents and essential cargo

21 day quarantine to remain in force and testing to be done on days 1, 8 and 21.

Public transport (Taxis, combis and unlicensed taxis) remain banned except for ZUPCO and combis registered under ZUPCO with limited number of passengers

Intercity movements either by road or air remain banned and only inter-district movements are allowed with health guidelines being observed

Bars, gyms and all social places remain banned from opening

5 May 2020

Shortage of testing kits has resulted in challenges for firms to have their employees tested. Govt has now given firms a temporary reprieve.They will still need to test their employees as soon as kits are available. In the meantime companies should maintain these measures:

Temperature check

Sanitising

Wearing of face masks

Social Distancing

4 May 2020

Government says businesses in the formal sector to resume operations under Level Two include those who:

Hold a shop licence or other licence from a local authority and operate the business in question from specified premises.

Companies encouraged to procure rapid test kits for themselves, guided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in terms of test kit specifications. Employers must arrange with designated public & private facilities for employees to be tested at an agreed time at the facilities or at the workplace.

Companies should ensure adequate space and conditions for testing (social distancing, infection prevention and control, privacy etc).

Selected private facilities include:

New Start Centres, Premier Service Medical Investments, Lancet laboratories and CIMAS.

2 May 2020

The Ministry of Health and Child Care announced that the previously reported 6 people in Harare to have tested positive for COVID-19 were retested to comply with Laboratory Standards and tested negative so the number of positive cases will reduce from the initially reported 40 to 34.

1 May 2020

The Government has extended the lockdown period by a further 14 days

All people are mandated to wear masks whenever they are going outside their homes

people are whenever they are going Operational hours for businesses will be from 8am to 3pm

Reopening of industry and commerce subject to maintenance or compliance by making sure all employees will be tested, sanitised and wearing of masks

For avoidance of doubt informal sector to remain closed except for agricultural markets

Public transport only shall be the allowed mode of transport and still banned are commuter omnibuses and taxis . Public transport shall test their customers, ensure all passengers wear masks and social distance observation.

. Public transport shall test their customers, ensure all passengers wear masks and social distance observation. Industry and Commerce shall be open for in line with outlined compliance procedures and compliance teams will be conducting checks and all non-complying companies shall be directed to close

Maintenance of mandatory quarantine of returning residents will continue along the lines of stipulated time frame of 21 days and tested for COVID-19 on day 1, day 9 and day 21

Churches, gyms, schools, bars, tourist resorts and other recreational places shall remain closed

Gatherings shall remain limited to 50 people

Other issues presented:

Tax break for those in the health institutions for 6 months

The country is not yet ready to open schools, colleges and universities

Setting aside of money for specific purposes like food, online education, health, etc.

29 April 2020

From the tests done today there were 8 more new positive cases to take the number of positive cases to 40 with 5 recoveries and 4 deaths resulting in 31 active cases

2 of the cases were from Bulawayo who were pending from the tests done on 28 April 2020 and 6 cases were recorded from other areas.

28 April 2020

The government announced the deferral of rental and mortgage payments free of interest charges or penalties of whatever nature

27 April 2020

439 tests done today across the country and 1 person confirmed positive in Harare to take the total number of positive cases to 32

6834 tests done to date

26 April 2020

The MoHCC reported that of the 25 Active Cases 3 more have recovered to take the number of recoveries to 5 and the active cases reduce to 22.

Mass testing done in Mhondoro's Chitemere village after the death of Gogo Nguni nee Chitemere due to COVID-19

22 April 2020

Three more positive cases reported in Harare to take the number of positive cases to 28 with 2 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The country recorded one more COVID-19 death to take the total number of deaths to 4 and the number of cases increases to 29

19 April 2020

The country is yet to meet the WHO requirements to lift the lockdown so the Government has extended the lockdown by a further 14 days up to 3 May 2020.

Mining sector to resume or scale up operations and workers in this sector to be tested and screened and to live in their places of work.

Limited operations for the manufacturing sector including the informal and SMEs sectors

Essential services to continue operating as before and to be guided by the set parameters

Tobacco floors to be decentralised to avoid overcrowding.

10 April 2020

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information releases a photo of a makeshift hospital in Gweru. The photos drew widespread criticism for showing the government's inadequate preparation for Coronavirus cases.





inside tent

7 April 2020

Zimbabwe announces the second death from Coronavirus, Ian Hyslop, a 79-year old Bulawayo man who had visited a Hwange area frequented by tourists.[3]

31 March

The government announces that an additional 1 case has been confirmed bringing the total to 8 cases

30 March

The Government to pay out Z$200m per month to a million vulnerable households over the next three months

Treasury redirecting capital expenditure in the 2020 Budget towards health, including water supply and sanitation

Budget allocations to various Ministries have been cut to redirect money to coronavirus fight

Unfreezing of 4 000 health sector posts. 200 new medical posts created

The 2% Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) stays, but will be channeled towards COVID-19 related expenditure

Duty and tax suspended on goods and services related to testing, protection, sterilisation, and other medical consumables





28 March

The government announces that an additional 2 cases have been confirmed bringing the total to 7 cases

27 March - Total Lockdown

The government announces that an additional 2 cases had been confirmed bringing the total to 5 cases

President Mnangagwa addresses the country in the evening announcing a total lockdown in the country to commence Monday 30 March. Security services to be deployed and essential civil servants will be the only ones to be allowed free movements. All movements of people is prohibited with the exception of Ministers, Heads of Ministries & Health workers. Only food related markets will be opened and security forces will be deployed where necessary. Transport services will be suspended and only ZUPCO and Public Service buses will be exempted.







26 March

Government announces the confirmation of the 3rd case of Coronavirus in the country





25 March - Taskforce & Reconditioning Of Private Hospitals





23 March - Closure of borders

Following the first Coronavirus death in Zimbabwe, the president addressed the nation and announced further measures: Closure of all borders to human traffic. Only commercial cargo would be allowed Returning residents were now required to go into 21-day self-quarantine Closure of bars, clubs, gyms and all sports events closed Restriction of hospital visits to one hospital visitor per patient, and once a day Ban of all public gatherings of more than 50 people. Informal markets and public transport were to keep operating with security agents enforcing public health safety measures.







The government gazettes the declaration of COVID-19 as a Formidable Epidemic Disease in terms of the Public Health Act. This allows regulations to order compulsory testing, quarantining, isolation and treatment of anyone who is exposed to the infection or is confirmed as infected

17 March - Cancellation of national events

Before the first case had been confirmed, president Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed the nation announcing the following: A cancellation of Independence Day celebrations A cancellation of the pending Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which was scheduled to be held in April. A ban on Public gatherings of more than 100 people. The cancellation of all pending International Sporting Events



The president was criticised for not closing its borders especially to people coming from high-risk countries such as China, Italy, France, and the US. The president said that travel from such countries was just "discouraged".





13 March - No cases yet

The Ministry of Health and Child Care announced that 8700 individuals had so far been screen at the countries ports of entry and had been put on surveillance. The announcement said there were not yet any confirmed cases in the country

4 May 2020

Government says businesses in the formal sector to resume operations under Level Two include those who:

Hold a shop licence or other licence from a local authority and operate the business in question from specified premises.

Companies encouraged to procure rapid test kits for themselves, guided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in terms of test kit specifications. Employers must arrange with designated public & private facilities for employees to be tested at an agreed time at the facilities or at the workplace.

Companies should ensure adequate space and conditions for testing (social distancing, infection prevention and control, privacy etc).

Selected private facilities include:

New Start Centres, Premier Service Medical Investments, Lancet laboratories and CIMAS.

2 May 2020

The Ministry of Health and Child Care announced that the previously reported 6 people in Harare to have tested positive for COVID-19 were retested to comply with Laboratory Standards and tested negative so the number of positive cases will reduce from the initially reported 40 to 34.

1 May 2020

The Government has extended the lockdown period by a further 14 days

All people are mandated to wear masks whenever they are going outside their homes

people are whenever they are going Operational hours for businesses will be from 8am to 3pm

Reopening of industry and commerce subject to maintenance or compliance by making sure all employees will be tested, sanitised and wearing of masks

For avoidance of doubt informal sector to remain closed except for agricultural markets

Public transport only shall be the allowed mode of transport and still banned are commuter omnibuses and taxis . Public transport shall test their customers, ensure all passengers wear masks and social distance observation.

. Public transport shall test their customers, ensure all passengers wear masks and social distance observation. Industry and Commerce shall be open for in line with outlined compliance procedures and compliance teams will be conducting checks and all non-complying companies shall be directed to close

Maintenance of mandatory quarantine of returning residents will continue along the lines of stipulated time frame of 21 days and tested for COVID-19 on day 1, day 9 and day 21

Churches, gyms, schools, bars, tourist resorts and other recreational places shall remain closed

Gatherings shall remain limited to 50 people

Other issues presented:

Tax break for those in the health institutions for 6 months

The country is not yet ready to open schools, colleges and universities

Setting aside of money for specific purposes like food, online education, health, etc.

29 April 2020

From the tests done today there were 8 more new positive cases to take the number of positive cases to 40 with 5 recoveries and 4 deaths resulting in 31 active cases

2 of the cases were from Bulawayo who were pending from the tests done on 28 April 2020 and 6 cases were recorded from other areas.

28 April 2020

The government announced the deferral of rental and mortgage payments free of interest charges or penalties of whatever nature

27 April 2020

439 tests done today across the country and 1 person confirmed positive in Harare to take the total number of positive cases to 32

6834 tests done to date

26 April 2020

The MoHCC reported that of the 25 Active Cases 3 more have recovered to take the number of recoveries to 5 and the active cases reduce to 22.

Mass testing done in Mhondoro's Chitemere village after the death of Gogo Nguni nee Chitemere due to COVID-19

22 April 2020

Three more positive cases reported in Harare to take the number of positive cases to 28 with 2 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The country recorded one more COVID-19 death to take the total number of deaths to 4 and the number of cases increases to 29

19 April 2020

The country is yet to meet the WHO requirements to lift the lockdown so the Government has extended the lockdown by a further 14 days up to 3 May 2020.

Mining sector to resume or scale up operations and workers in this sector to be tested and screened and to live in their places of work.

Limited operations for the manufacturing sector including the informal and SMEs sectors

Essential services to continue operating as before and to be guided by the set parameters

Tobacco floors to be decentralised to avoid overcrowding.

10 April 2020

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information releases a photo of a makeshift hospital in Gweru. The photos drew widespread criticism for showing the government's inadequate preparation for Coronavirus cases.





inside tent

7 April 2020

Zimbabwe announces the second death from Coronavirus, Ian Hyslop, a 79-year old Bulawayo man who had visited a Hwange area frequented by tourists.[3]

31 March

The government announces that an additional 1 case has been confirmed bringing the total to 8 cases

30 March

The Government to pay out Z$200m per month to a million vulnerable households over the next three months

Treasury redirecting capital expenditure in the 2020 Budget towards health, including water supply and sanitation

Budget allocations to various Ministries have been cut to redirect money to coronavirus fight

Unfreezing of 4 000 health sector posts. 200 new medical posts created

The 2% Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) stays, but will be channeled towards COVID-19 related expenditure

Duty and tax suspended on goods and services related to testing, protection, sterilisation, and other medical consumables





28 March

The government announces that an additional 2 cases have been confirmed bringing the total to 7 cases

27 March - Total Lockdown

The government announces that an additional 2 cases had been confirmed bringing the total to 5 cases

President Mnangagwa addresses the country in the evening announcing a total lockdown in the country to commence Monday 30 March. Security services to be deployed and essential civil servants will be the only ones to be allowed free movements. All movements of people is prohibited with the exception of Ministers, Heads of Ministries & Health workers. Only food related markets will be opened and security forces will be deployed where necessary. Transport services will be suspended and only ZUPCO and Public Service buses will be exempted.







26 March

Government announces the confirmation of the 3rd case of Coronavirus in the country





25 March - Taskforce & Reconditioning Of Private Hospitals





23 March - Closure of borders

Following the first Coronavirus death in Zimbabwe, the president addressed the nation and announced further measures: Closure of all borders to human traffic. Only commercial cargo would be allowed Returning residents were now required to go into 21-day self-quarantine Closure of bars, clubs, gyms and all sports events closed Restriction of hospital visits to one hospital visitor per patient, and once a day Ban of all public gatherings of more than 50 people. Informal markets and public transport were to keep operating with security agents enforcing public health safety measures.







The government gazettes the declaration of COVID-19 as a Formidable Epidemic Disease in terms of the Public Health Act. This allows regulations to order compulsory testing, quarantining, isolation and treatment of anyone who is exposed to the infection or is confirmed as infected

17 March - Cancellation of national events

Before the first case had been confirmed, president Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed the nation announcing the following: A cancellation of Independence Day celebrations A cancellation of the pending Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which was scheduled to be held in April. A ban on Public gatherings of more than 100 people. The cancellation of all pending International Sporting Events



The president was criticised for not closing its borders especially to people coming from high-risk countries such as China, Italy, France, and the US. The president said that travel from such countries was just "discouraged".





13 March - No cases yet

The Ministry of Health and Child Care announced that 8700 individuals had so far been screen at the countries ports of entry and had been put on surveillance. The announcement said there were not yet any confirmed cases in the country

Coronavirus Origins

COVID-19 is a zoonotic virus. From phylogenetics analyses undertaken with available full genome sequences, bats appear to be the reservoir of COVID-19 virus, but the intermediate host(s) has not yet been identified. However, three important areas of work are already underway in China to inform our understanding of the zoonotic origin of this outbreak. These include early investigations of cases with symptom onset in Wuhan throughout December 2019, environmental sampling from the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market and other area markets, and the collection of detailed records on the source and type of wildlife species sold at the Huanan market and the destination of those animals after the market was closed.[4]

Disease Overview

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, immunosuppressed disease, kidney disease and advanced stage cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol based rub frequently and not touching your face.

The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow).

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments. WHO will continue to provide updated information as soon as clinical findings become available.[5]

Prevention

To prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19, do the following:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds regularly with soap and water, or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain at least 2-metres distance between you and people coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your face.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing using tissue which you must immediately bin.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

Refrain from smoking and other activities that weaken the lungs.

Practice physical and social distancing by avoiding unnecessary travel and staying away from large groups of people.

If possible try and wear a surgical mask when travelling outside or if health worker wear a respirator/aerosol mask (type N95).

Symptoms

The COVID-19 virus affects different people in different ways. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and most infected people will develop mild to moderate symptoms and recover without requiring special treatment. People who have underlying medical conditions and those over 60 years old have a higher risk of developing severe disease and death.

Common symptoms

fever (>38C or >100.4F)

shortness of breath

constant dry cough

Other symptoms include:

tiredness

aches and pains

sore throat

and very few people will report diarrhea, nausea or a runny nose.

People with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should self-isolate and contact their medical provider or a COVID-19 information line for advice on testing and referral.

People with fever, cough or difficulty breathing should call their doctor and seek medical attention.



