Difference between revisions of "Caesar Zvayi"

The Botswana government in ''' August 2008 ''' labelled him a 'prohibited immigrant' before deporting him after he had gone there to work as a media lecturer at the University of Botswana.<ref name="blitz">[http://www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/gossip/17-herald-editor-caesar-zvayi-suspended-after-writing-about-gono-and-zanu-pf.html Caesar Zvayi Suspended], ''MyZimbabwe'', Retrieved July 7, 2014</ref>

He held the position of Herald editor until ''' June 2017 ''' when he was appointed The Editor in Chief for the paper. However, in ''' December 2018 ''' he was promoted to the position of Editor at Large, in charge of special projects “including overseeing of well researched political and economic content as well as special revenue generating supplements.” The ''' December 2018 ''' promotion was considered a case of “demotion by promotion”.<ref name="zimlive">[https://www.zimlive.com/2018/12/herald-sunday-mail-editors-removed-in-zimpapers-editorial-shake-up/ Herald, Sunday Mail editors removed in Zimpapers editorial shake-up], ''Published: 17 Dec 2018, Retrieved: 25 Dec 2018''</ref>

The minister said the article was based on 'emotive and false assertions that smack of a hidden political agenda' by trying to discredit [[Gideon Gono]]'s appointment as Manicaland senator.<ref>[http://www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/gossip/17-herald-editor-caesar-zvayi-suspended-after-writing-about-gono-and-zanu-pf.html Herald Editor Caesar Zvayi suspended after writing about Gono and Zanu PF]</ref>

Barely two months after his promotion as editor, ''' Zvayi ''' was in ''' December 2013 ''' suspended by Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister [[Jonathan Moyo]] until '''14 January 2014 ''' , for an article he wrote titled '''Gono, Biti ties raise suspicion.''

''' Caesar Zvayi ''' started off at [[ The Herald ]] as a senior political reporter in ''' November 2004 ''' . He then rose to political and features editor, night editor, senior assistant editor a position he held from ''' July 2009 ''' to ''' October 2013 ''' when he was promoted to editor.

Caesar Zvayi

Caesar Zvayi was a journalist employed at The Herald which is a flagship of Zimpapers the printing and publishing section. He was the editor of The Herald from October 2013 until he was removed from the position in December 2018, becoming the group's editor at large.

Educational Background

Zvayi did his secondary education at Oriel Boys High School between 1993 and 1995.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Biological Sciences and Geography from Bindura University of Science Education.



Post graduate Diploma in Media and Communication Studies and a Master of Art Degree in Communication and Media Studies from University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

[1]

Career

Caesar Zvayi started off at The Herald as a senior political reporter in November 2004. He then rose to political and features editor, night editor, senior assistant editor a position he held from July 2009 to October 2013 when he was promoted to editor.

Barely two months after his promotion as editor, Zvayi' was in December 2013 suspended by Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister Jonathan Moyo until 14 January 2014, for an article he wrote titled Gono, Biti ties raise suspicion. The minister said the article was based on 'emotive and false assertions that smack of a hidden political agenda' by trying to discredit Gideon Gono's appointment as Manicaland senator.[2]

He held the position of Herald editor until June 2017 when he was appointed The Editor in Chief for the paper. However, in December 2018 he was promoted to the position of Editor at Large, in charge of special projects “including overseeing of well researched political and economic content as well as special revenue generating supplements.” The December 2018 promotion was considered a case of “demotion by promotion”.[3]

Controversy

The Botswana government in August 2008 labelled him a 'prohibited immigrant' before deporting him after he had gone there to work as a media lecturer at the University of Botswana.[4]

On 23 July 2008, Zvayi became the first journalist to be included on the European Union sanctions list for allegedly leading the terror campaign during the March 2008 harmonized elections.