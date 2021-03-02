Cain Mathema's wife is [[Bathabetsoe Diana Nare]]. The two were married in 2016.<ref name="SN">Brian Maregedze, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/a-song-to-bathabetsoe-diana-nare-mathema/#:~:text=Like%20a%20teenager%20in%20love%2C%20Cain%20Mathema%20opens,as%20indicated%20on%20each%20and%20every%20art%20work. A Song to Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema], ''Sunday News'', Published: April 28, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2021</ref>

'''Cain Ginyitshe Mathema''' is the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. He is also a writer, Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party. He is the former Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators and Former Political Detainees. Mathema is a former ambassador.

'''Cain Ginyitshe Mathema''' is the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. He is also a writer, Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party. He is the former Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators and Former Political Detainees. Mathema is a former ambassador.

Cain Ginyitshe Mathema is the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. He is also a writer, Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He is the former Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators and Former Political Detainees. Mathema is a former ambassador.

Background

Wife

Cain Mathema's wife is Bathabetsoe Diana Nare. The two were married in 2016.[1]

Political Career

Cain Mathema joined ZIPRA in 1968. He was Member of Parliament and has been Ambassador Governor and Resident Minister for Bulawayo West.

Books

Mathema has authored a number of books including:

Wealth and Power: An Introduction to Political Economy (1988)

ZANU (PF) and economic independence (1994)

I love you Joy Hwami (1992)

Ulimi Lwami (Poetry series) (1998)

Socialism and Christianity (1992)

I drew for the liberation struggle (1989)

Co-operatives, what about them? (1988)

Controversy

In December 2016, he made the news when he married a new wife Bathabetsoe Nare, who was 23 years old. Nare was 47 years younger than Mathema by the time they got married. She had worked at government offices as part of her attachment while studying at Midlands State University and it was suspected they started dating then. Mathema was divorced and single before marrying Nare. [2]

In October 2009 a court in Zimbabwe heard that Mathema had impregnated and entered into a customary union with his ex-wife’s domestic worker before they had divorced. The ex-wife, Musa Ncube, was suing him for the maintenance of their three children. Ncube accused Mathema of “taking advantage” of her youth when he had sex with her when she was a 20-year-old and he was 44. [3]

In December 2010, as Governor of Bulawayo, Mathema said that the bones of Cecil John Rhodes, the founder of Rhodesia, were supposed to be be immediately exhumed and sent back to Britain as it was an affront to postcolonial sensibilities. he also said Victoria Falls was supposed to revert to its original name from the Tonga language, Mosi oa Tunya.







