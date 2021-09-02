Sources interviewed by the publication said the minister was flown to Harare on August 28 2021 and was admitted at Arundel Mediclinic. One source said Cain Mathema had excessive fluids in his lungs and was getting progressively worse. The source added that some kind of surgical procedure had been performed and that Mathema was not in a good shape, but he was battling.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/08/31/covid-battling-minister-mathema-airlifted-to-harare-as-health-deteriorates/ Covid-battling minister Mathema airlifted to Harare as health deteriorates], ''ZimLive'', Published: August 31, 2021, Retrieved: August 31, 2021</ref>

*In December 2010, as Governor of Bulawayo, Mathema said that the bones of [[Cecil John Rhodes]], the founder of Rhodesia, were supposed to be be immediately exhumed and sent back to Britain as it was an affront to postcolonial sensibilities. he also said Victoria Falls was supposed to revert to its original name from the [[Tonga]] language, [[Mosi oa Tunya]].

Cain Ginyitshe Mathema is the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. He is also a writer, Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU-PF party. He is the former Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators and Former Political Detainees. Mathema is a former ambassador.

Background

Wife

Cain Mathema's wife is Bathabetsoe Diana Nare. The two were married in 2016.[1]

Political Career

Cain Mathema joined ZIPRA in 1968. He was Member of Parliament and has been Ambassador Governor and Resident Minister for Bulawayo West.

Books

Mathema has authored a number of books including:

Wealth and Power: An Introduction to Political Economy (1988)

ZANU (PF) and economic independence (1994)

I love you Joy Hwami (1992)

Ulimi Lwami (Poetry series) (1998)

Socialism and Christianity (1992)

I drew for the liberation struggle (1989)

Co-operatives, what about them? (1988)

Controversy

In December 2016, he made the news when he married a new wife Bathabetsoe Nare, who was 23 years old. Nare was 47 years younger than Mathema by the time they got married. She had worked at government offices as part of her attachment while studying at Midlands State University and it was suspected they started dating then. Mathema was divorced and single before marrying Nare. [2]

In October 2009 a court in Zimbabwe heard that Mathema had impregnated and entered into a customary union with his ex-wife’s domestic worker before they had divorced. The ex-wife, Musa Ncube, was suing him for the maintenance of their three children. Ncube accused Mathema of “taking advantage” of her youth when he had sex with her when she was a 20-year-old and he was 44. [3]

Health Issues

On August 31 2021, there was a report Cain Mathema had been airlifted to Harare from Bulawayo after his health deteriorated. The report stated that Mathema had been admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals’ refurbished Covid-19 facility in mid-August after catching Covid-19.

Sources interviewed by the publication said the minister was flown to Harare on August 28 2021 and was admitted at Arundel Mediclinic. One source said Cain Mathema had excessive fluids in his lungs and was getting progressively worse. The source added that some kind of surgical procedure had been performed and that Mathema was not in a good shape, but he was battling.[4]