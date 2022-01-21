In July 2018, Caiphas Muchabaya was elected to Ward 30 Buhera RDC, for MDC Alliance with 965 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Buhera RDC with 965 votes, beating Love Madana of Zanu PF with 655 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

