Days following his death, Zimbabweans on social media started a campaign to help track down the driver and car that had run him over. On Twitter, using the hashtag [https://twitter.com/search?q=%23justiceforcalvin #JusticeForCalvin] people appealed to the public to help find the Mazda Familiar car that had killed Cal_Vin. Images of a damaged vehicle similar to the one described were shared.

Cal_vin died on the night of 24 October from injuries sustained after being was run over by a car. He had been walking home after watching a football match on TV at a bar near his home in Luveve. He had his girlfriend and two other boys. They were almost home, just about 20 meters away when the incident happened.<ref name="zl">Sipho Mabuza, [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/10/25/rapper-cal_vin-killed-in-bulawayo-hit-and-run-incident/ Rapper Cal_Vin killed in Bulawayo hit and run incident], ''ZimLive, Published: 25 October 2020, Retrieved: 25 Oct 2020''</ref> Cal_Vin was taken to [[Mpilo Central Hospital]] and was declared deceased upon arrival.

Cal_Vin (real name Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo) was an award-winning Zimbabwean rapper whose popularity rose from about 2014. He did collaborations with well-known artists in Southern Africa like South African rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Background

CAL_VIN was raised in the high-density Suburb Luveve in Bulawayo. Heavily influenced by iconic musicians like Michael Jackson, Tupac, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jay Z. Calvin was introduced to rap and provided with an opportunity to record in the year 2003. He went on to start making his own beats in 2004.

Music career

Cal_vin started in the music business as a rapper and then started making his own productions. From then he focused on rapping and making Hip hop, Rnb and Afro Pop beats among other genres, this saw him working on and producing songs with big names in the industry.

He gained some popularity in 2014 when one of his songs “Bebengakholwa”, from the “Perfect Balance” album began to top local radio charts such ZiFM Stereo, Star FM and Power FM. Bebengakholwa was a hit and went to dominate in competitions namely Bulawayo Top10 Chart on ZiFM Stereo topping the charts as number 1 for eleven weeks and also being voted ‘’Song of the Month”, three times consecutively. On Heart Beat National Chart it did well also and it stayed in the top10 for weeks.

In 2014 Cal_Vin received a Zim Hip Hop award nomination.

Awards

Album of the Year for Year of the Vin , Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015

, Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015 Best Male Artist, Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015

Song Of the year for Zikhupani, Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015[1]

Death

Cal_vin died on the night of 24 October from injuries sustained after being was run over by a car. He had been walking home after watching a football match on TV at a bar near his home in Luveve. He had his girlfriend and two other boys. They were almost home, just about 20 meters away when the incident happened.[2] Cal_Vin was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital and was declared deceased upon arrival.

#JusticeForCalvin Campaign

Personal Life

Cal_Vin had a two-year-old daughter, Khloe.

Picture Gallery

Cal_Vin Performing

Cal_Vin

Cal_Vin Album Sleeve

Cal_vin holding up an award

Cal_Vin Portrait

Cal_Vin in Traditional Garb

Video Gallery

Cal_Vin - Z'khuphan (Official Music Video)







Cal_Vin - Used To Run It (Official Music Video) Directed by Trey Ncube







Live at BAF







Cal_vin cooking in a kitchen







Used to run it song video











Discography

Albums

Year of The Vin 1. I.T.P.O.G 2. They Don't Know 3. Empumelelo (feat. Mj Sings) 4. Bona 5. King 6. Ngigcwale Ngawe 7. Kwesami (feat. Orthodox S.I.X) 8. Zkhuphani (feat. Cassper Nyovest) 9. Interlude 10. What Are We to Do (feat. Guluva Seven) 11. Ngenela (feat. Mj Sings) 12. Samadlwane (feat. Mai) 13. All over the World



Straight out of Kennel

Back Pack Season

GCSOM

New Role Models

Perfect Balance

Trivia

The song Zkhupani was noticed by California based Hollywood makeup artist, Jackie Mgido ( who has worked with high profile celebrities namely Denzel Washington, Bill Cosby and Sylvester Stallone among others ) to sponsor CAL_VIN's video shoot for the single.

) to sponsor CAL_VIN's video shoot for the single. Cal_Vin's single Zkhupani got an endorsement from fellow South African rapper Casper Nyovest who publicly aired his acknowledgment on Twitter.







