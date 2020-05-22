Difference between revisions of "Calbert Mudyanadzo"

In July 2018, Calbert Mudyanadzo was elected to Ward 25 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1274 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Makoni RDC with 1274 votes, beating Dennys Gumunyu of MDC-Alliance with 1023 votes and Stanford Gumunyu of NCA with 164 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]