'''Callistus Ndlovu''' was a politician
Callistus Ndlovu was a politician Zanu PF. He was a Cabinet Minister and the Zanu PF BulawayoProvincial chairman. He died on 13 Februarywhile receiving treament for an ailment in South Africa. He was declared a National Hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre.
Ndlovu
Ndlovu.
Ndlovustudied at the University of South Africa, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1965majoring in History, Economics and Political Science.
Before Independence
===Before Independence===
Ndlovu joined the [[National Democratic Party]] in 1960.<ref name="herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/callistus-ndlovu-national-hero/ Callistus Ndlovu national hero], ''The Herald, Published:16 February 2019, Retrieved:17 Feb 2019''</ref>
Ndlovujoined the National Democratic Party in 1960.
At Pius XII University College in Lesotho he became involved with in 1963as chairman of the party's residents and students branches. He was also president of the Student Representative Council from 1963to 1964.
While teaching at Mpopoma in 1966, he was detained by the Rhodesian government, accusing him of promoting the objectives of [[ZAPU]] guerrillas. He was released after 90 days and left the country in 1967 for New York University where he did his Masters and PhD studies.
While teaching at Mpopomain 1966, he was detained by the Rhodesian government, accusing him of promoting the objectives of ZAPU guerrillas. He was released after 90 days and left the country in 1967for New York University where he did his Masters and PhD studies.
In the US, Ndlovu became the ZAPU chairman for North America from 1967 to 1971.
In the US, Ndlovubecame the ZAPU chairman for North America from 1967to 1971.
Ndlovu attended the Geneva talks as a political advisor in the Zapu delegation in 1976 as well as the [[Lancaster House Agreement | Lancaster House]] Talks on Zimbabwe.
Ndlovuattended the Geneva talks as a political advisor in the Zapu delegation in 1976as well as the Lancaster House Talks on Zimbabwe.
He was a member of the [[Revolutionary Council]] for 9 years and represented the party at the United Nations and North America.
He was a member of the [[Revolutionary Council]] for 9 years and represented the party at the United Nations and North America.
After Independence
After , he worked as a director at Carbin Finance and the Group industrial relations manager at Union Carbide Corporation in the early 80s.
Ndlovu was a Central Committee member from 1980 to 1983 and the Bulawayo provincial chairman of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu) from 1984 to 1987.
Ndlovu was a Central Committee member from 1980to 1983and the Bulawayo provincial chairman of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu) from 1984to 1987.
He was a Member of Parliament from 1980 to 1985 and a Member of the Senate from 1985 to 1990.
He was a Member of Parliamentfrom 1980to 1985and a Member of the Senatefrom 1985to 1990. was appointed the Minister of Constructionbetween 1982and 1983before he was appointed the Minister of Minesfrom 1983to 1984. Between 1984and 1989he was the Minister of Industry and Commerce.
In 2000, Prof Ndlovu was a member of the Constitutional Commission of Zimbabwe.
In 2000, Prof Ndlovu was a member of the Constitutional Commission of Zimbabwe.
|Line 136:
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:National Heroes]]
[[Category:National Heroes]]
|Callistus Ndlovu
|Born
|Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu
February 9, 1936
Plumtree
|Died
|February 13, 2019 (aged 83)
South Africa
|Alma mater
|New York University, Pius XII University College, UNISA
|Spouse(s)
|Angeline Ndlovu
Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu was a politician of Zanu PF. He was a Cabinet Minister and the Zanu PF Bulawayo Provincial chairman. He died on 13 February while receiving treament for an ailment in South Africa. He was declared a National Hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre.
Personal Details
Born: Plumtree, 9 February 1936.
Marriage: Angeline Ndlovu.
Death: 13 February 2019.
School / Education
Trained as a teacher, enrolling for a Bachelor of Arts degree at Pius XII University College in Lesotho around 1963.
Ndlovu studied at the University of South Africa, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1965 majoring in History, Economics and Political Science.
Also New York University, UNISA. Masters and PhD studies.
Service/Career
Before Independence
Ndlovu joined the National Democratic Party in 1960. [1]
At Pius XII University College in Lesotho he became involved with ZAPU in 1963 as chairman of the party’s residents and students branches. He was also president of the Student Representative Council from 1963 to 1964.
Ndlovu taught at Empandeni High School, Mafakela Government School and Mpopoma High School in the 60s. While teaching at Mpopoma in 1966, he was detained by the Rhodesian government, accusing him of promoting the objectives of ZAPU guerrillas. He was released after 90 days and left the country in 1967 for New York University where he did his Masters and PhD studies.
In the US, Ndlovu became the ZAPU chairman for North America from 1967 to 1971. He once lectured at the Hofstra University in Long Islands in New York, where he was in exile. He received an award for distinguished teaching in America in 1973 and was a fellow of the Aggrey Fellowship of the Edward Hazen Foundation.
Ndlovu attended the Geneva talks as a political advisor in the Zapu delegation in 1976 as well as the Lancaster House Talks on Zimbabwe.
He was a member of the Revolutionary Council for 9 years and represented the party at the United Nations and North America.
After Independence
After Independence, he worked as a director at Carbin Finance and the Group industrial relations manager at Union Carbide Corporation in the early 80s.
Ndlovu was a Zanu PF Central Committee member from 1980 to 1983 and the Bulawayo provincial chairman of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu) from 1984 to 1987.
He was a Member of Parliament from 1980 to 1985 and a Member of the Senate from 1985 to 1990. He was appointed the Minister of Construction between 1982 and 1983 before he was appointed the Minister of Mines from 1983 to 1984. Between 1984 and 1989 he was the Minister of Industry and Commerce.
In 2000, Prof Ndlovu was a member of the Constitutional Commission of Zimbabwe.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulawayo South returned to Parliament:
- David Coltart of MDC with 20 781 votes,
- Callistus Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 3 193 votes,
- Charles Mpofu, Independent, with 281 votes,
- Done Dhlmini of ZAPU with 34 votes,
- Shadreck Ndlovu of UP with 25 votes.
At the time of his death in February 2019, Prof Ndlovu was a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee and Bulawayo provincial chairman.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Callistus Ndlovu national hero, The Herald, Published:16 February 2019, Retrieved:17 Feb 2019