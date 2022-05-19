|description= Calum English-Brown. is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for Whawha Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Calum English-Brown played for Zimbabwe's national Under-17.<ref name="TH">Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/english-brown-new-found-hero-at-whawha/ English-Brown new-found hero at WhaWha], ''The Herald'', Published: March 31, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref> In July 2017, English-Brown failed to play for Zimbabwe's under-17 team after it emerged he did not possess a local passport. At the time, English-Brown had a British passport. He was advised to acquire a Zimbabwean passport first before he can play for Zimbabwe.<ref name="Herald">Grace Chingoma, [https://www.herald.co.zw/exciting-teen-ruled-out/ Exciting teen ruled out], ''The Herald'', Published: July 14, 2017, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>

Calum English-Brown played for Zimbabwe's national Under-17.<ref name="TH">Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/english-brown-new-found-hero-at-whawha/ English-Brown new-found hero at WhaWha], ''The Herald'', Published: March 31, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref> In July 2017, English-Brown failed to play for Zimbabwe's under-17 team after it emerged he did not possess a local passport. At the time, English-Brown had a British passport. He was advised to acquire a Zimbabwean passport first before he can play for Zimbabwe.<ref name="Herald">Grace Chingoma, [https://www.herald.co.zw/exciting-teen-ruled-out/ Exciting teen ruled out], ''The Herald'', Published: July 14, 2017, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>

English-Brown played for [[Herentals Football Club]] Under-20 side in the ZIFA Northern Division One Soccer League. He made his premier league debut in March 2022 when WhaWha played against [[Cranborne Bullets Football Club]] at [[Ascot Stadium]] and lost 3-2.<ref name="HM">Bruce Chikuni, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/man-on-a-mission/ MAN ON A MISSION], ''H-Metro'', Published: April 21, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>

English-Brown played for [[Herentals Football Club]] Under-20 side in the ZIFA Northern Division One Soccer League. He made his premier league debut in March 2022 when WhaWha played against [[Cranborne Bullets Football Club]] at [[Ascot Stadium]] when they lost 3-2.<ref name="HM">Bruce Chikuni, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/man-on-a-mission/ MAN ON A MISSION], ''H-Metro'', Published: April 21, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>

He is a Legends Football Academy product.<ref name="TH"/> Callum English-Brown was once attached to [[Harare City Football Club]].<ref name="HZ">Collin Matiza, [https://www.herald.co.zw/english-brown-zulu-join-german-teams/ English-Brown, Zulu join German teams], ''The Herald'', Published: July 20, 2019, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>

He is a Legends Football Academy product.<ref name="TH"/> Callum English-Brown was once attached to [[Harare City Football Club]].<ref name="HZ">Collin Matiza, [https://www.herald.co.zw/english-brown-zulu-join-german-teams/ English-Brown, Zulu join German teams], ''The Herald'', Published: July 20, 2019, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>

'''Calum English-Brown.''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a midfielder for [[ Whawha Football Club]] in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].

'''Calum English-Brown.''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a midfielder for [[ WhaWha Football Club]] in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].

| image = Calum English-Brown Biography.jpg<!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = Calum English-Brown Biography.jpg<!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Calum English-Brown <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Calum English-Brown <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> Caston Matewu

Calum English-Brown. is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for Whawha Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

Calum English-Brown was born in 2001.[1]

Education

He is a St John's College student.

Career

He is a Legends Football Academy product.[2] Callum English-Brown was once attached to Harare City Football Club.[3]

English-Brown played for Herentals Football Club Under-20 side in the ZIFA Northern Division One Soccer League. He made his premier league debut in March 2022 when WhaWha played against Cranborne Bullets Football Club at Ascot Stadium and lost 3-2.[4]

Calum English-Brown played for Zimbabwe's national Under-17.[2] In July 2017, English-Brown failed to play for Zimbabwe's under-17 team after it emerged he did not possess a local passport. At the time, English-Brown had a British passport. He was advised to acquire a Zimbabwean passport first before he can play for Zimbabwe.[5]

He was eventually able to represent Zimbabwe at the COSAFA Under-17 tournament in Mauritius in 2017.

In July 2019, Calum English-Brown joined FC Eintracht Norderstedt 03, a German football club based in Norderstedt, Schleswig-Holstein, in the Regionalliga Nord. [3]