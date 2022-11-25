Difference between revisions of "Calum English-Brown"
Latest revision as of 11:48, 25 November 2022
|Calum English-Brown
|Born
|2001
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Employer
|Chicken Inn Football Club
|Parent(s)
Calum English-Brown is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for Chicken Inn Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Background
Calum English-Brown was born in 2001.[1]
Education
He is a St John's College student.
Career
He is a Legends Football Academy product.[2] Callum English-Brown was once signed to Harare City Football Club in 2017, but he was one of the unused Under-20 players in the squad.[3][4]
English-Brown played for Herentals Football Club Under-20 side in the ZIFA Northern Division One Soccer League. He made his premier league debut in March 2022 when WhaWha played against Cranborne Bullets Football Club at Ascot Stadium and lost 3-2.[5]
In July 2019, Calum English-Brown joined FC Eintracht Norderstedt 03, a German football club based in Norderstedt, Schleswig-Holstein, in the Regionalliga Nord. [3]
National U-17
Calum English-Brown played for Zimbabwe's national Under-17.[2] In July 2017, English-Brown failed to play for Zimbabwe's under-17 team after it emerged he did not possess a local passport. At the time, English-Brown had a British passport. He was advised to acquire a Zimbabwean passport first before he can play for Zimbabwe.[6]
He was eventually able to represent Zimbabwe at the COSAFA Under-17 tournament in Mauritius in 2017.[3]
References
