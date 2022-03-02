Difference between revisions of "Calvin Mantsebo"
Calvin Mantsebo joined the Anti-Corruption Commission again in 2015 as Director of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions. After a split of the Department into two in 2017, Mantsebo held the position of Director of Prosecutions at the Anti-Corruption Commission, from 2017 to date.<ref name="SL"/>
In November 2018, Mantsebo made it to the top three in the search for a Prosecutor-General. Calvin Mantsebo was the top-ranked on a three-candidate shortlist sent to President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] by the [[Judicial Commission]] (JSC). He however did not get the job as [[Kumbirai Hodzi]] was appointed Prosecutor-General despite coming sixth.<ref name="TI">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2018/10/19/pg-interviews-set-for-next-month/ PG interviews set for next month], ''The Independent'', Published: October 19, 2018, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref><ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2019/01/23/mnangagwa-disregards-jsc-controversially-picks-hodzi-as-prosecutor-general/ Mnangagwa disregards JSC, controversially picks Hodzi as Prosecutor General], ''ZimLive'', Published: January 23, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2022</ref>
==References==
Calvin Mantsebo
|Calvin Mantsebo
|Born
|Calvin Tichaona Mantsebo
July 27, 1962
Harare
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Alma mater
|University of Dundee, Scotland
|Title
|Director of Prosecutions- Anti-Corruption Commission Sierra Leorne
|Term
|2017-
|Children
|1
Calvin Tichaona Mantsebo is a Zimbabwean lawyer and the Director of prosecutions in the Anti-Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone.
Background
Age
Mantsebo was born on 27 July 1962 in Harare.[1]
Wife & Children
Calvin Tichaona Mantsebo is married with one daughter.[1]
Education
He holds a BL (Bachelor of Law) and LLB (Bachelor of Laws) Degrees from the University of Zimbabwe (1981-1984).
Calvin Tichaona Mantsebo obtained a Master in Laws Degree (LLM) in International Criminal Justice and Human Rights, from the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom (2012-2013).[1]
Career
He joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Practitioner Affairs (Attorney-General’s Office) in Zimbabwe from 1985-1992 and was appointed State Counsel in the High Court of Zimbabwe (Trial Counsel) and the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe (Appeals) in 1987 to 1992. Mantsebo left public service in 1992, having attained the position of Principal Law Officer.
From 1993 to 1997, Calvin Mantsebo worked with Surgey, Pittman and Kerswell Legal Practitioners in private practice as an Associate.
From 1997 to 2007 he established Mantsebo & Company, Legal Practitioners as Principal Partner.
From 2007 to 2011, Calvin Mantsebo was engaged by the British Council as a Consultant Prosecutor attached to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Sierra Leone.
Calvin Mantsebo joined the Anti-Corruption Commission again in 2015 as Director of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions. After a split of the Department into two in 2017, Mantsebo held the position of Director of Prosecutions at the Anti-Corruption Commission, from 2017 to date.[1]
In November 2018, Mantsebo made it to the top three in the search for a Prosecutor-General. Calvin Mantsebo was the top-ranked on a three-candidate shortlist sent to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). He however did not get the job as Kumbirai Hodzi was appointed Prosecutor-General despite coming sixth.[2][3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Director of Prosecutions - Anti-Corruption Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission-SL, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 2, 2022
- ↑ PG interviews set for next month, The Independent, Published: October 19, 2018, Retrieved: March 3, 2022
- ↑ Mnangagwa disregards JSC, controversially picks Hodzi as Prosecutor General, ZimLive, Published: January 23, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2022