Calvin Tichaona Mantsebo is a Zimbabwean lawyer and the Director of prosecutions in the Anti-Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone.

Background

Age

Mantsebo was born on 27 July 1962 in Harare.[1]

Wife & Children

Calvin Tichaona Mantsebo is married with one daughter.[1]

Education

He holds a BL (Bachelor of Law) and LLB (Bachelor of Laws) Degrees from the University of Zimbabwe (1981-1984).

Calvin Tichaona Mantsebo obtained a Master in Laws Degree (LLM) in International Criminal Justice and Human Rights, from the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom (2012-2013).[1]

Career

He joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Practitioner Affairs (Attorney-General’s Office) in Zimbabwe from 1985-1992 and was appointed State Counsel in the High Court of Zimbabwe (Trial Counsel) and the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe (Appeals) in 1987 to 1992. Mantsebo left public service in 1992, having attained the position of Principal Law Officer.

From 1993 to 1997, Calvin Mantsebo worked with Surgey, Pittman and Kerswell Legal Practitioners in private practice as an Associate.

From 1997 to 2007 he established Mantsebo & Company, Legal Practitioners as Principal Partner.

From 2007 to 2011, Calvin Mantsebo was engaged by the British Council as a Consultant Prosecutor attached to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Sierra Leone.

