Difference between revisions of "Calvin Matsiya"

Latest revision as of 08:00, 16 February 2022
In July 2018, Calvin Matsiya was elected to Ward 19 Mutare Municipality, an independent, with 287 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 19 Mutare Municipality with 287 votes, beating Wiseman Mapungwana of MDC-Alliance with 253 votes, Mwayera Mildred of Zanu-PF with 150 votes, Mlambo Phineas, independent with 66 votes - and Gibson Matsatsa, inependent with 13 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020