Difference between revisions of "Calvin Matsiya"

In July 2018, Calvin Matsiya was elected to Ward 19 Mutare Municipality, an independent, with 287 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Mutare Municipality with 287 votes, beating Wiseman Mapungwana of MDC-Alliance with 253 votes, Mwayera Mildred of Zanu-PF with 150 votes, Mlambo Phineas, independent with 66 votes - and Gibson Matsatsa, inependent with 13 votes. [1]

