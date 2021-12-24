Camilla Nielsson

Camilla Nielsson is an award-winning Danish screenwriter, director and producer.

Education

Camilla Nielsson holds a master's degree in Anthropology & Media Studies from New York University (2000).

Career

She has worked as an independent filmmaker since 2000. Nielsson is known for her award-winning 2014 documentary Democrats. Democrats is Camilla Nielsson’s documentary about the writing of Zimbabwe’s constitution that was banned by the country’s board of censors. With local support, Nielsson went to court for three years and won, in January 2018.[1][2]

She directed President which tracks MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa's 2018 election campaign. The documentary was shortlisted for an Oscar in 2021.

Fimography

These are the documentaries she has directed:

President (2021)

(2021) Democrats (2014)

(2014) Cities on Speed: Mumbai Disconnected (2009)

(2009) We Will Be Strong in Our Weakness (2011)

(2011) Children of Darfur (2005)

(2005) Good Morning Afghanistan (2003)