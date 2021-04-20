Difference between revisions of "Canaan Malingamoyo"
Latest revision as of 11:07, 20 April 2021
In July 2018, Canaan Malingamoyo was elected to Ward 18 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 1869 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 18 Mazowe RDC with 1869 votes, beating Godwin Munongerwa of MDC Alliance with 166 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
