Difference between revisions of "Canaan Malingamoyo"

In July 2018, Canaan Malingamoyo was elected to Ward 18 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 1869 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Mazowe RDC with 1869 votes, beating Godwin Munongerwa of MDC Alliance with 166 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]