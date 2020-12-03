Difference between revisions of "Canaan Nyathi"
Canaan Nyathi is a Zimbabwean gospel singer based in South Africa. In 2020 he won the Song of the Year award at the South African Broadcasting Corporation Crown Gospel Awards (SABCCGA).
Background
He is a Christian. Canaan Nyathi comes from Bulawayo.[1]
Career
Canaan Nyathi has performed with Takesure Zamar Ncube, Zimpraise and Michael Mahendere while in South Africa. He has also shared the stage with South African gospel musicians Bishop Benjamin Dube, Dr Tumi, Lebo Sekgobela, Pastor Sipho Ngwenya, Ayanda Ntanzi and Lusanda Beja. He owns the Canaan Nyathi Music company.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Another Level Of Grace
Awards
In 2020 his song Baba Ziveze won Song of the Year at the South African Broadcasting Corporation Crown Gospel Awards (SABCCGA).
He won the award ahead of Busi Radebe (Uzuyigcin’ Impilo Yami), Kelly Khumalo featuring Hlengiwe Mhlaba (Esphambanweni), Xolisa Kwinana (Uyasondla), Tshwane Gospel Choir (Imvuselelo), and Vusi Nova featuring Dumi Mkokstad (Yibanathi).
His Live DVD recording of Another Level Of Grace also won the Best Engineered project courtesy of the DVD’s sound engineer, Aaron Nkosi.[3]