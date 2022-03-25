Difference between revisions of "Caps United Football Club"

After having sealed a sponsorship deal with a South African mobile application company at the start of the 2015 season, the deal was reportedly terminated after barely a month.<ref name=">David M [http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2015/03/18/caps-united-and-zing-deal-collapses/ Caps United and Zing deal collapses?], ''Soccer24'', Published: March 18, 2015</ref> The deal breaker appeared to have been a demand that as tabled by the Zing team proposing to have Club CEO Joe Makuvire and other members of management removed from management. There were allegations that the two or so people that the Zing management wanted out of Makepekepe were not professionals but after a stalemate, the deal was called off.

Caps United Football Club, affectionately known to its fanatics as Makepekepe is one of Zimbabwe's popular and successful professional football clubs. The Green Machine, as it is also called, has for long been referred to as the Harare giants due to its intimate relationship with the National Sports Stadium which happens to be its traditional home ground. The club was formed in 1973 and it was christened Caps Rovers Football Club before the subsequent renaming to Caps United Football Club.[1]



Caps United are the reigning Castle Premier Soccer League champions after claiming the title with a hard won 1-0 win at against Chapungu Football Club at Ascot Stadium in Gweru on 26 November 2016. Simba Nhivi was the hero of the day as he scored the solitary goal which allowed coach Lloyd Chitembwe to clinch Caps United's first league title in 11 years. They claimed the title at the expense of close challengers FC Platinum. Caps United won the title with 63 points, 2 points ahead of FC Platinum who finished with 61 points.





After its formation in 1973, the team rose to prominence in the late 1970s and early eighties when it was home to some of the finest ever formed in 1973 CAPS ROVERS F.C as a football club for the pharmaceutical company. Since then Caps has become one of the three largest teams in Zimbabwe and the acknowledged Cup kings of Zimbabwean football.[1]

The creation of Black Rhinos F.C, bankrolled by the Zimbabwe Defense Forces in mid-eighties, nearly sank the CAPS United ship as almost all of their cream players joined the army side because of its financial potency. However, CAPS United soldiered on and would still claim some knockout tournaments with such players like Abdul Karim, Carlos Marx, Tobias Sibanda, Never “Maswera Sei” Chiku, Eddie Muchongwe, Silver “Bonzo” Chigwenje, Cheche Billiat and Basil Chisopo.[2]

Caps United has churned out some of Zimbabwe's greatest players who played for the national team and other international football clubs. The most notable of these include;

Makepekepe Coach Bus

Trophies and Accolades

Chibuku Trophy Rosebowl Charity Shield[3] Independence Trophy Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners (1996, 2004, 2005, 2016)





Caps United was at its peak between 2004 and 2005 when the team successfully won two consecutive league cups. The teams was under the tutelage of Charles Mhlauri. The team was made up of a number of average and young players and it managed to provide he Zimbabwean national team with players who represented the country in International matches.[4] Caps United has continuously been a good competitor to fellow clubs such as Dynamos Football Club and the Bulawayo based Highlanders Football Club.

After having sealed a sponsorship deal with a South African mobile application company at the start of the 2015 season, the deal was reportedly terminated after barely a month.[5] The deal breaker appeared to have been a demand that as tabled by the Zing team proposing to have Club CEO Joe Makuvire and other members of management removed from management. There were allegations that the two or so people that the Zing management wanted out of Makepekepe were not professionals but after a stalemate, the deal was called off.

Technical Team

Head Coach - Lloyd Chitembwe

Assistant Coach and Advisor - Nelson Matongorere

Second Assistant Coach - Fungai Tostao kwashi

Second Assistant Coach - Tonderai Marume

Goalkeepers' Coach - Ziwanayi Kawadza

Fitness Trainer - Thulani Munzabwa

Team Doctor - Tendai Moyana

Team Medic - Nimrod Taona

Medic and Compliance Officer - Cosmas Chiripamberi

Second Compliance Officer - Cleopas Mutubuki

Kit Manager - Tongai Mufandaedza

Team Manager - Shakespeare Chinogwenya

2021 Caps United Team

Goalkeepers

Simbarashe Chinani (#1)

Tatenda Godknows Munditi (#13)

Tonderai Mateyaunga (#16)

Defenders

Valentine Takesure Musarurwa (#5)

Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye (#50)

Tafadzwa Jaravani (#31)

Munyaradzi Mandiitaumwe Kunyarimwe (#34)

James Marufu (#4)

Carlos Mavhurume (#29)

Tanaka Webster Tafa (#27)

Kudakwashe Thulani Nyamapfeka (#26)

Kenneth Bulaji (20)

Dennis Dauda (4)

Jimmy Dzingai (22)

Tulani Joseph (33)

Lincoln Mangaira (18)

Midfielders

Richard Hachiro (#2)

Enock Tawanda Karembo (#6)

Leeroy Mavunga (#12)

Ian Justice Nyoni (#32)

Tatenda Elvis Tumba (#7)

Ronald Chitiyo (#10)

Ishmael Wadi (#92)

Phenias Bamusi (#24)

Blessing Tinotenda Sarupinda (#8)

Tichaona Zota Macheka (#15)

Elton Madzinga (#2)

Ralphine Kanonge (#21)

Tatenda Diago Makurumidze (#25)

Tatenda Tavengwa (38)

Devon Chafa (19)

Abel Karembo (6)

Strikers

Tinashe Balakasi (#28)

Simbarashe Allen Tavarwisa (#9)

Godswill Jimu Jnr Gwara (#17)

Clive Augosto (11)

Rodwell Chinyengetere (45)

William Manondo (27)