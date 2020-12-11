Difference between revisions of "Caribbea Bay"

In Kariba, on the shores of Lake Kariba, is Caribbea Bay. With it’s Sardinian-style architecture, it was deliberately fashioned with a Mediterranean coast ambience. The resort is easily accessible by road, some three and a half hours’ drive from Harare, or by air with the airport only 13kms from the resort. It is a good location for water sports, tours to the Dam Wall, or game viewing, by boat or road. It is an African Sun resort.

Address: 425 Impala Drive, Kariba. GPS 16° 31′ 992″ S 028° 47′ 755″ E

Tel: 077 213 2181

Cell: +263 77 319 6034

Email: rutendo.saurombe@africansunhotels.com

Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/11/caribbea-bay-resort https://www.facebook.com/CaribbeaBayResort/



Offers / Activities

Rooms

83 rooms (including seven suites).

All rooms have digital satellite television.

Terrace Restaurant.

Jacana Bar.

Glamping

35 terrace camping spaces (up to 70 guests).

BBQ facilities

Self-service laundry facilities and communal restrooms.

Serviced tents (fully equipped)

Netted tents

Unserviced camping

Resort's restaurant and bar facilities are available to all campers.

There are baby-sitting facilities, a children's playground and pool and the nearby Supa-Tube adventures water slide. The resort has three conference rooms which can cater for conferences of up to 340 delegates, with presentation facilities that include a PA system, projector, screen, pointer and podium.