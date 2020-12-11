Difference between revisions of "Caribbea Bay"

In Kariba, on the shores of Lake Kariba, is '''Caribbea Bay'''. With it’s Sardinian-style architecture, it was deliberately fashioned with a Mediterranean coast ambience. The resort is easily accessible by road, some three and a half hours’ drive from Harare, or by air with the airport only 13kms from the resort. It is a good location for water sports, tours to the Dam Wall, or game viewing, by boat or road. It is an [[African Sun]] resort.

