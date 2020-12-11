Difference between revisions of "Caribbea Bay"

Pindula

[[File:CaribbeaBay.jpg|thumb|Caribbea Bay Resort, Kariba]]
  
 
==Contact Details==  

In Kariba, on the shores of Lake Kariba, is Caribbea Bay. With it’s Sardinian-style architecture, it was deliberately fashioned with a Mediterranean coast ambience. The resort is easily accessible by road, some three and a half hours’ drive from Harare, or by air with the airport only 13kms from the resort. It is a good location for water sports, tours to the Dam Wall, or game viewing, by boat or road. It is an African Sun resort.

Caribbea Bay Resort, Kariba

Contact Details

Address: 425 Impala Drive, Kariba. GPS 16° 31′ 992″ S 028° 47′ 755″ E
Tel: 077 213 2181
Cell: +263 77 319 6034
Email: rutendo.saurombe@africansunhotels.com
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/11/caribbea-bay-resort https://www.facebook.com/CaribbeaBayResort/

Offers / Activities

Rooms

  • 83 rooms (including seven suites).
  • All rooms have digital satellite television.
  • Terrace Restaurant.
  • Jacana Bar.

Glamping

  • 35 terrace camping spaces (up to 70 guests).
  • BBQ facilities
  • Self-service laundry facilities and communal restrooms.
  • Serviced tents (fully equipped)
  • Netted tents
  • Unserviced camping
  • Resort's restaurant and bar facilities are available to all campers.

There are baby-sitting facilities, a children's playground and pool and the nearby Supa-Tube adventures water slide. The resort has three conference rooms which can cater for conferences of up to 340 delegates, with presentation facilities that include a PA system, projector, screen, pointer and podium.

