Difference between revisions of "Caribbea Bay"

In Kariba, on the shores of Lake Kariba, is '''Caribbea Bay'''. With it’s Sardinian-style architecture, it was deliberately fashioned with a Mediterranean coast ambience. The resort is easily accessible by road, some three and a half hours’ drive from Harare, or by air with the airport only 13kms from the resort. It is a good location for water sports, tours to the Dam Wall, or game viewing, by boat or road. It is an [[African Sun]] resort.
==Contact Details==
In Kariba, on the shores of Lake Kariba, is Caribbea Bay. With it’s Sardinian-style architecture, it was deliberately fashioned with a Mediterranean coast ambience. The resort is easily accessible by road, some three and a half hours’ drive from Harare, or by air with the airport only 13kms from the resort. It is a good location for water sports, tours to the Dam Wall, or game viewing, by boat or road. It is an African Sun resort.
Contact Details
Address: 425 Impala Drive, Kariba. GPS 16° 31′ 992″ S 028° 47′ 755″ E
Tel: 077 213 2181
Cell: +263 77 319 6034
Email: rutendo.saurombe@africansunhotels.com
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/11/caribbea-bay-resort https://www.facebook.com/CaribbeaBayResort/
Offers / Activities
Rooms
- 83 rooms (including seven suites).
- All rooms have digital satellite television.
- Terrace Restaurant.
- Jacana Bar.
Glamping
- 35 terrace camping spaces (up to 70 guests).
- BBQ facilities
- Self-service laundry facilities and communal restrooms.
- Serviced tents (fully equipped)
- Netted tents
- Unserviced camping
- Resort's restaurant and bar facilities are available to all campers.
There are baby-sitting facilities, a children's playground and pool and the nearby Supa-Tube adventures water slide. The resort has three conference rooms which can cater for conferences of up to 340 delegates, with presentation facilities that include a PA system, projector, screen, pointer and podium.