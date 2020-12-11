Difference between revisions of "Caribbea Bay Hotel"

''' [[ Caribbea Bay ]] Hotel''' is a 4-star hotel in Kariba. It is 13 km away from the airport. Facilities at [[ Caribbea Bay ]] include a curio shop, car hire, babysitting services, 24-hour room service, same day laundry service, packed lunches for excursions, and information about tourist attractions in the area.

Background

Caribbea Bay accommodate guests in 83 rooms of varying sizes. There are suites ideal for larger families, smaller Casita rooms (with a bunk bed for the children and a double bed or two twin beds for adults), as well as executive rooms. Most of the rooms at Caribbea Bay have balconies. The rooms of the Caribbea Bay are painted in Mediterranean colours and the interior decorating reflects the Caribbean. All rooms are en-suite, have air-conditioning and are equipped with overhead fan, a desk, hairdryer, telephone, digital satellite TV, safety deposit box and tea/coffee-making facilities.

There are restaurants, one being a poolside venue offering light meals and snacks during the day, catering for the culinary needs of guests. The Terrace Patio at the Caribbea Bay serves three a la carte meals per day. Liquid refreshments can be found at the Casino Bar, Jacana Bar, Round Bar and Service Bar. The Casino Bar is located in the downstairs casino, while the Jacana Bar overlooks Lake Kariba. The Round Bar is situated in the pool area. The Service Bar forms part of the Terrace Patio Restaurant and is perfect for a pre-dinner cocktail or nightcap. After sunset, visit Caribbea Bay’s casino and try your hand at the tables with Black Jack and Roulette and many other games.







Caribbea Bay offers a range of water sports, including water skiing, canoeing and even water polo. Junior visitors are kept occupied with two swimming pools, an outdoor play area, Sup tube Waterslide and monkey bars. Tennis courts are in close range. If game viewing interests you, the staff at Caribbea Bay will arrange guided game drives into the nearby Kariba Matusadona National Park.

A short drive from Caribbea Bay visitors are given the opportunity to learn more about the culture of the local Tonga people, at the Kariba Village. There is also a crocodile farm where guests can take a look at these ancient creatures. The wall of the Kariba Dam is another attraction.





Facilities and Activities

Balcony

Air conditioning

Overhead fans

En-suite bathrooms

Digital satellite television.

Activities

Water sports ( fishing, canoeing and skiing)

Children's play area ( water slides, monkey bars, board games)

Game drives

Fishing

Sunset cruises.











