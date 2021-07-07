Carl Niehaus is a South African politician. On July 7, 2021, Niehaus' ANC membership was suspended over "inflammatory speeches" he made outside former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home.

Carl Niehaus supported Zuma, who was fighting a Constitutional Court order that ordered him to be jailed for 15 months for being in contempt of court.

Suspension

In a letter dated 7 July 2021, ANC's deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, informed Carl Niehaus that the NEC had also temporarily suspended his membership of the party.

The letter stated that Niehaus's conduct contravened several of the party's rules.

NEC also stated that it had decided to institute disciplinary action against Niehaus within 30 days. The disciplinary hearing was adjudicated by the party's National Disciplinary Committee. Duarte's letter said Niehaus would be served with a charge sheet in due course which would outline the charges against him and his "rights as a member".[1]