Difference between revisions of "Carlos Max"

Carlos Max is a retired Zimbabwean professional footballer who played for Arcadia United. He joined the club as a junior player since it was the club for the mixed race people mainly from Arcadia suburb in Harare. He later played for CAPS United Football Club and Dynamos Football Club.

Background

Carlos was born in 1962.

Career

As a young boy, Carlos honed his skills for Arcadia United a team that was based in his childhood home of Arcadia in Harare.[1]. He played for Arcadia United until 1987 after which he left for CAPS United because of the in-house problems at Arcadia. He won his first cup at Arcadia in 1985 and had to fill his trophy cabinet whilst at CAPS United and later on joined Dynamos where he won the league title in 1995 which was the most elusive one in his career. After playing for Dynamos he returned to play for Arcadia United before hanging up his boots. He had a six months stint at South African club Dynamos after joining on loan.

National Team Caps

Carlos Max was a permanent feature in the Zimbabwe national team between 1983 and mid-1990s under coach Reinhard Fabisch. He got his first cap for the national team under the guidance of Ghanaian Ben Kouffie.

Teams Played For

Coaching Career

After retiring from football Carlos Max embarked on a coaching career in 1998 when he coached Arcadia United alongside Joey Antipas and Moses Chunga and they produced players like Wesley Gilbert and Miguel Lemming.

Awards

Zimbabwe League title x1 (1995 with Dynamos Football Club)

BP Cup losing finalists (1997 with Arcadia United)

1992 Soccer Star of the year finalist

Independence Cup winners medal (1992 with CAPS United)

Chibuku Trophy winner (1985 with Arcadia United)

Zimbabwe League runners up (1984 with Arcadia)

BAT Rosebowl Challenge, Rothmans Cup, Independence Trophy and Natbrew Cup with CAPS United





