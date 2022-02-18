We hope you will urgently execute this exercise as a matter of urgency and within the earliest possible time. Further delays will greatly disadvantage the MDC-T party. <ref name="zimetro">Kells, [https://www.zimetro.co.zw/mdc-t-moves-to-recall-mayor-8-councillors/], ''ZIMetro News, Published: 31 August, 2020, Accessed: 21 October, 2020''</ref>

The [[MDC-T]]'s [[Mashonaland Central]]'s provincial executive has recommended the recalling of the Mayor of Bindura '''Carlos Tokyo''' and eight other councillors for failing to respect the party's leadership. The leadership wrote to the party's interim president, [[Thokozani Khupe]] saying the councillors were no longer serving the interests of the party and their recall was in line with their party's constitution. Read the letter in part:

On Monday '''19 October 2020''', '''Tokyo''' arrived at [[Chipadze]] shopping centre at around 1pm and started greeting fellow party members. Dokotera jumped out of a vehicle parked nearby and allegedly slapped Tokyo on the face, head and shoulders, accusing the Mayor of telling the investigating team that he grabbed some residential stands. The court heard that Dokotera was restrained by Jacob Gweture and Jonah Kapasi.

Bindura Mayor Councillor '''Carlos Tokyo''' (MDC-A) was slapped in public by his deputy, [[Norbert Dokotera]] (also MDC-A), on Monday '''19 October 2020''' afternoon for allegedly telling a team investigating land management by [[Bindura Municipality]] that Dokotera had grabbed some stands, a court heard on '''20 October 2020'''. Dokotera appeared before Bindura magistrate Ms [[Samantha Dhlamini]] facing assault charges and was remanded to '''27 October 2020''' on $800 bail.

'''Carlos Tokyo''' was elected Mayor of [[Bindura]] on '''5 September 2018''' after the swearing- in of 12 councillors that won [[Bindura Municipality]] elections on '''30 July 2018''' .

''' 2018 ''' – elected to Ward 5 [[Bindura Municipality]] with 419 votes , beating [[Stanley Kangore]] of Zanu PF with 417 votes, [[Moses Nyazema]], independent, with 160 votes, [[Farisai Myoy]], independent, with 76 votes , [[Pfumai Nyarugwe]] of PRC with 7 votes, [[Matthias Yakombe]] of NPF with 6 votes, and [[Kelvin Muzuva]], independent , with 5 votes .

Carlos Tokyo was elected Mayor of Bindura Town on 5 September 2018 after the swearing-in of 12 councillors that won local authority elections on 30 July 2018 in the mining town.

[[File:Councillor Carlos Tokyo.jpg|thumb|Bindura Mayor Carlos Tokyo]]'''Carlos Tokyo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and [[Bindura]] mayor. In '''July 2018''', he was elected to Ward 5 [[ Bindura Municipality]], for MDC Alliance with 419 votes .

[[File:Councillor Carlos Tokyo.jpg|thumb|Bindura Mayor Carlos Tokyo]]'''Carlos Tokyo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and [[Bindura]] mayor. He is a member of the [[MDC Alliance ]] .

Carlos Tokyo is a Zimbabwean politician and Bindura mayor. In July 2018, he was elected to Ward 5 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 419 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Bindura Municipality with 419 votes, beating Stanley Kangore of Zanu PF with 417 votes, Moses Nyazema, independent, with 160 votes, Farisai Myoy, independent, with 76 votes, Pfumai Nyarugwe of PRC with 7 votes, Matthias Yakombe of NPF with 6 votes, and Kelvin Muzuva, independent, with 5 votes. [1]

Carlos Tokyo was elected Mayor of Bindura on 5 September 2018 after the swearing-in of 12 councillors that won Bindura Municipality elections on 30 July 2018. [2]

Events

Court Appearance

Bindura mayor Carlos Tokyo and an MDC councillor were on 25 July 2019 not found guilty of stealing drought relief maize at Tendai Hall, in Chipadze in 2018. Tokyo and Friday Mutata Chigwande were acquitted at the close of the State case by Bindura magistrate Erick Kadye.

The state alleged that on 11 October 2018, the duo went to Tendai Hall where 100 bags of maize, which were part of the drought relief allocation for Member of Parliament for Bindura North Kenneth Musanhi, were kept. Upon arrival, Tokyo and Chigwade told the security guard on duty that they had come to collect the maize which they wanted to distribute in their respective wards as councillors.

The duo reportedly then signed for maize in the security guard’s occurrence book under entry number 346 and 347 and then collected it without Musanhi’s consent. The accused persons were said to have loaded the maize into trucks parked at the hall and drove the loot to an unknown destination. The total value of the maize was $1 950. [3]

Assaulted by Deputy Mayor

Bindura Mayor Councillor Carlos Tokyo (MDC-A) was slapped in public by his deputy, Norbert Dokotera (also MDC-A), on Monday 19 October 2020 afternoon for allegedly telling a team investigating land management by Bindura Municipality that Dokotera had grabbed some stands, a court heard on 20 October 2020. Dokotera appeared before Bindura magistrate Ms Samantha Dhlamini facing assault charges and was remanded to 27 October 2020 on $800 bail.[4]

On Monday 19 October 2020, Tokyo arrived at Chipadze shopping centre at around 1pm and started greeting fellow party members. Dokotera jumped out of a vehicle parked nearby and allegedly slapped Tokyo on the face, head and shoulders, accusing the Mayor of telling the investigating team that he grabbed some residential stands. The court heard that Dokotera was restrained by Jacob Gweture and Jonah Kapasi.

Recalling Recommendation

The MDC-T’s Mashonaland Central’s provincial executive has recommended the recalling of the Mayor of Bindura Carlos Tokyo and eight other councillors for failing to respect the party’s leadership. The leadership wrote to the party’s interim president, Thokozani Khupe saying the councillors were no longer serving the interests of the party and their recall was in line with their party’s constitution. Read the letter in part:

We hope you will urgently execute this exercise as a matter of urgency and within the earliest possible time. Further delays will greatly disadvantage the MDC-T party. [5]

Picture Gallery

Further Reading

