Caroline Sandura is a Zimbabwean business leader and chairperson of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

Background and Education

Caroline Sandura is a Barrister at Law of England and Wales and is a registered Legal Practitioner in Zimbabwe. She holds a Joint Honours Degree in Law and Politics from Keele University (UK). She joined the then Posts and Telecommunication Corporation until its transformation to TelOne (Private) Limited. During this period she held several positions which include being Manager Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Manager Legal and International Affairs and Manager Legal and Public Relations. She is currently the Company Secretary and Legal Advisor for TelOne and is also responsible for the Corporate Communications portfolio.[1]

Career

Caroline Sandura has been and is currently a member of several Boards.

Gallery

References

  1. [1], ZSE, Accessed: 04 July, 2022
