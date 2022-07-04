Difference between revisions of "Caroline Sandura"
Latest revision as of 16:34, 4 July 2022
|Caroline Sandura
|Born
|Caroline Sandura
Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Joint Honours Degree in Law and Politics from Keele University (UK)
|Occupation
|Legal Practitioner
Caroline Sandura is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and business leader. She is the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).
Background and Education
Caroline Sandura is a Barrister at Law of England and Wales and is a registered Legal Practitioner in Zimbabwe. She holds a Joint Honours Degree in Law and Politics from Keele University (UK). She joined the then Posts and Telecommunication Corporation until its transformation to TelOne (Private) Limited. During this period she held several positions which include being Manager Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Manager Legal and International Affairs and Manager Legal and Public Relations. She is currently the Company Secretary and Legal Advisor for TelOne and is also responsible for the Corporate Communications portfolio.[1]
Career
Caroline Sandura has been and is currently a member of several Boards.