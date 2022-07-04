Pindula

'''Caroline Sandura''' is a Zimbabwean business leader and chairperson of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).
+
'''Caroline Sandura''' is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and business leader. She is the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).
  
 
==Background and Education==
 
==Background and Education==
Line 107: Line 107:
 
|title= Caroline Sandura, Background, Career, Gallery - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title= Caroline Sandura, Background, Career, Gallery - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Caroline Sandura, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Chaplin, Gweru, Zvishavane,  
+
|keywords= Caroline Sandura, TelOne, Zimbabwe Stock Exchange,  
 
|description= Caroline Sandura is a Zimbabwean business leader and the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).
 
|description= Caroline Sandura is a Zimbabwean business leader and the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).
 
|image= Carol-Sandura-240x300.jpg
 
|image= Carol-Sandura-240x300.jpg
Line 113: Line 113:
 
}}
 
}}
  
[[Category:Business Execuitves]]
+
[[Category:Business Executives]]
 +
[[Category:Legal Practitioner]]

Caroline Sandura is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and business leader. She is the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

Background and Education

Caroline Sandura is a Barrister at Law of England and Wales and is a registered Legal Practitioner in Zimbabwe. She holds a Joint Honours Degree in Law and Politics from Keele University (UK). She joined the then Posts and Telecommunication Corporation until its transformation to TelOne (Private) Limited. During this period she held several positions which include being Manager Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Manager Legal and International Affairs and Manager Legal and Public Relations. She is currently the Company Secretary and Legal Advisor for TelOne and is also responsible for the Corporate Communications portfolio.[1]

Career

Caroline Sandura has been and is currently a member of several Boards.

Gallery

  • Carol-Sandura-240x300.jpg

Videos

References

  1. [1], ZSE, Accessed: 04 July, 2022
