Carpo More simply known as Carpo is a South African media personality and comedian. He is the friend of prominent musician Cassper Nyovest.

Background

Carpo grew up in Mahikeng with both his parents. His father died in 2007 and his mother in 2008. After they died, Carpo started battling with mental health issues.

Real Name

Solomon More[1]

Career

Carpo featured on a song called Slyza Tsotsi by the Major League DJz. After that, he received opportunities such as being a judge on a show called the Ultimate House Party. He even ventured into acting on a Mzansi Magic movie called Machansa as the lead character. The movie did so well that the channel did a sequel.[1]

Sharayray

Carpo created a fictional female character called Sharayray. Carpo revealed that Sharayray was inspired by Martin Lawrence character Shanaynay on the iconic sitcom Martin.[1]

