{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoK0gJor9eo||| Carpo Interview: He Talks Misconceptions About Him x How Cassper Nyovest Saved His Life|}}
[[Category:South African Comedians]]
Latest revision as of 13:31, 30 April 2021
Carpo More simply known as Carpo is a South African media personality and comedian. He is the friend of prominent musician Cassper Nyovest.
Background
Carpo grew up in Mahikeng with both his parents. His father died in 2007 and his mother in 2008. After they died, Carpo started battling with mental health issues.
Real Name
Solomon More[1]
Career
Carpo featured on a song called Slyza Tsotsi by the Major League DJz. After that, he received opportunities such as being a judge on a show called the Ultimate House Party. He even ventured into acting on a Mzansi Magic movie called Machansa as the lead character. The movie did so well that the channel did a sequel.[1]
Sharayray
Carpo created a fictional female character called Sharayray. Carpo revealed that Sharayray was inspired by Martin Lawrence character Shanaynay on the iconic sitcom Martin.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Alutho Mbendeni, Carpo opens up about losing both his parents, his friendship with Cassper and being Sharayray, DRUM, Published: January 22, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021