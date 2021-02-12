Difference between revisions of "Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe"

In January 2021, Maverick Citizen published a report on cartel dynamics in Zimbabwe. It showed that cartels are deeply entrenched in many parts of Zimbabwean life.

Background

Key Facts and Figures about Zimbabwe

Population: 15 million (69% rural)

Prevalence of poverty: 67% of citizens (2018)

Number of citizens living in extreme poverty: 2 million (2019)

Proportion of food insecure rural citizens: 27% (2020)

Inﬂation: 838% (July 2020)

Corruption and poorly implemented economic reforms since 2018 have triggered another cycle of hyperinﬂation, eroding the capacity of the already fragile public health, education and social protection systems on which the majority of the population depends.

According to the IMF, Zimbabwe has the largest informal economy on earth, as only a small proportion of Zimbabweans hold jobs in the formal sector. Those in informal employment derive their livelihoods from agriculture, artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), and cross-border trade, among other informal activities.

A signifcant proportion of the country’s population has migrated to neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, and overseas to the UK, Australia, Canada and the U.S, among others. This diaspora is an important source of remittances which amount to 10 per cent of the country’s foreign currency receipts. Remittances from Zimbabwe’s large diaspora are likely to decline substantially as the diaspora’s earnings fall.

Cartel

“Cartel” is used widely across Zimbabwean society to describe corrupt business practices with the collusion of political leaders. Zimbabwe’s legal framework does not mention the word “cartel”. They are formed to transfer wealth from consumers and public funds to participants in the cartels (i.e., rent-seeking).The undeserved or unearned profit that rent-seekers gain is defined by economists as an “economic rent”.

Man-made economic rents arise from: 1) policy decisions that give rise to, for example;

monopoly positions for some market actors,

provision of publicly-funded subsidies which artificially reduce costs of production for some market actors and cheap foreign currency.

2) illicit activities by private market players which include tax evasion and trade mis-invoicing. 3) illicit activities such as bribery and corruption

The report findings showed that a complex mix of political, economic and social factors create an enabling environment for cartel based corruption

There are two key motivations for cartels; 1/ Rent seeking 2 Political Financing There is a close symbiotic relationship between actors that seek self-enrichment through rent seeking and the ZANU-PF party, which seeks funding that can be illicitly channelled from the government through the private sector.

There are six major areas of concern – risk areas - out of a possible 21 were identified as being relevant to Zimbabwe: • Drug trafficking; • Illegal trade and smuggling of precious minerals, metals and stones; • Parallel market activities involving foreign currency and commodities by individuals and companies; • Corruption, and in particular, in practices in the fuel industry involving both private and public institutions; • Misrepresentation of quality, nature and value of exports; and • Armed robbery and theft of motor vehicles and stolen vehicle re-registration.