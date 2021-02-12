Difference between revisions of "Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe"

Accounting for 60 per cent of export revenue and a substantial share of foreign direct investment (FDI), the mining sector has long been attractive to economic rent seekers .

* Misrepresentation of quality, nature and value of exports; and

* Corruption, and in particular, in practices in the fuel industry involving both private and public institutions;

There are six major areas of concern – risk areas - out of a possible 21 were identified as being relevant to Zimbabwe:

There is a close symbiotic relationship between actors that seek self-enrichment through rent seeking and the ZANU-PF party, which seeks funding that can be illicitly channeled from the government through the private sector.

There are two key motivations for cartels;

The report findings showed that a complex mix of political, economic and social factors create an enabling environment for cartel based corruption

''Cartel'' is used widely across Zimbabwean society to describe corrupt business practices with the collusion of political leaders. Zimbabwe’s legal framework does not mention the word ''cartel'' . They are formed to transfer wealth from consumers and public funds to participants in the cartels (i.e., rent-seeking). The undeserved or unearned profit that rent-seekers gain is defined by economists as an ''economic rent'' .

A significant proportion of the country’s population has migrated to neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, and overseas to the UK, Australia, Canada and the U.S, among others. This diaspora is an important source of remittances which amount to 10 per cent of the country’s foreign currency receipts. Remittances from Zimbabwe’s large diaspora are likely to decline substantially as the diaspora’s earnings fall.

According to the IMF, Zimbabwe has the largest informal economy on earth, as only a small proportion of Zimbabweans hold jobs in the formal sector. Those in informal employment derive their livelihoods from agriculture, artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), and cross-border trade, among other informal activities.

Corruption and poorly implemented economic reforms since ''' 2018 ''' have triggered another cycle of hyperinﬂation, eroding the capacity of the already fragile public health, education and social protection systems on which the majority of the population depends.

In January 2021, Maverick Citizen published a report on cartel dynamics in Zimbabwe. It showed that cartels are deeply entrenched in many parts of Zimbabwean life.

Background

Key Facts and Figures about Zimbabwe

Population: 15 million (69% rural)

Prevalence of poverty: 67% of citizens (2018)

Number of citizens living in extreme poverty: 2 million (2019)

Proportion of food insecure rural citizens: 27% (2020)

Inﬂation: 838% (July 2020)

Corruption and poorly implemented economic reforms since 2018 have triggered another cycle of hyperinﬂation, eroding the capacity of the already fragile public health, education and social protection systems on which the majority of the population depends.

According to the IMF, Zimbabwe has the largest informal economy on earth, as only a small proportion of Zimbabweans hold jobs in the formal sector. Those in informal employment derive their livelihoods from agriculture, artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), and cross-border trade, among other informal activities.

A significant proportion of the country’s population has migrated to neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, and overseas to the UK, Australia, Canada and the U.S, among others. This diaspora is an important source of remittances which amount to 10 per cent of the country’s foreign currency receipts. Remittances from Zimbabwe’s large diaspora are likely to decline substantially as the diaspora’s earnings fall.

Cartels

Cartel is used widely across Zimbabwean society to describe corrupt business practices with the collusion of political leaders. Zimbabwe’s legal framework does not mention the word cartel. They are formed to transfer wealth from consumers and public funds to participants in the cartels (i.e., rent-seeking). The undeserved or unearned profit that rent-seekers gain is defined by economists as an economic rent.

Man-made economic rents arise from:

illicit activities by private market players which include tax evasion and trade mis-invoicing. illicit activities such as bribery and corruption policy decisions that give rise to, for example;



monopoly positions for some market actors,



provision of publicly-funded subsidies which artificially reduce costs of production for some market actors and cheap foreign currency.



The report findings showed that a complex mix of political, economic and social factors create an enabling environment for cartel based corruption There are two key motivations for cartels;

Rent seeking Political Financing

There is a close symbiotic relationship between actors that seek self-enrichment through rent seeking and the ZANU-PF party, which seeks funding that can be illicitly channeled from the government through the private sector.

There are six major areas of concern – risk areas - out of a possible 21 were identified as being relevant to Zimbabwe:

Drug trafficking;

Illegal trade and smuggling of precious minerals, metals and stones;

Parallel market activities involving foreign currency and commodities by individuals and companies;

Corruption, and in particular, in practices in the fuel industry involving both private and public institutions;

Misrepresentation of quality, nature and value of exports; and

Armed robbery and theft of motor vehicles and stolen vehicle re-registration.

Three Types of Cartels

Category 1: Collusion between private sector competitors

This is collusion between competitors to eliminate competition. By dominating their industry by restricting supply; fixing prices and terms of trade; syndication; and assigning members, customers or geographic locations to monopolise. These are the usual economic and legally defined cartels worldwide.

There is clear evidence of trade mis-invoicing in the exports of chrome, platinum and tobacco.

Category 2: Abuse of Office by PEPs without collusion with Private Sector

This abuse typically occurs as self-dealing. For example, when a public official approves the contracting of a service-providing company in which they have an ownership stake. Or the disposal of a public asset to themselves at a heavily discounted value.

Category 3: Collusion between PEPs and the private sector

This collusion takes many forms, which include:

Manipulation of policies to create monopoly or dominant market positions for a private sector entity. PEPs may either receive a bribe or shares in the company.

Sale of state assets to a private sector actor at a discounted price. PEPs may either receive a bribe or a share of the profits made from the sale of state assets.

PEP facilitating preferential access for a private sector entity to subsidies, public contracts, state subsidies or tax incentives.

PEP protecting a private sector entity from being held accountable for illicit activity

Case Studies

1 The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) patron-client network

ZINARA manages the largest amount of public money outside of the National Budget. It does so with very limited transparency or oversight from Parliament. This makes it a target for corruption. Under both Mugabe and Mnangagwa, the Presidency has been deeply enmeshed in the corruption that takes place at ZINARA, the majority of which involves inﬂated state contracts.

2 The Fuel Cartels

The State-Owned Entities (SOE) that regulate the sector (Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Agency, ZERA) and manages state-owned assets (National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd, NOIC and PetroZim Line (Pvt) Ltd); and;

Fuel-retailing businesses that sell fuel to consumers. These range from large companies with many fuel outlets such as Puma, Total, Zuva and Engen to small-scale retailers with one fuel station.

Fuel-importing businesses that sell fuel to retailers. These range from global commodity traders such as Trafgura and Glencore to small domestic trading companies.

3 The Agriculture Cartels

4 The Cigarette Cartels

The cigarette industry is liable for sin taxes in Zimbabwe and South Africa, which account for a substantial proportion of the cigarettes’ prices.

5 The Mining Cartels

Accounting for 60 per cent of export revenue and a substantial share of foreign direct investment (FDI), the mining sector has long been attractive to economic rent seekers.